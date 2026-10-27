Raymond Q2 Profit Surges 130% to Rs 32 Crore; Revenue Rises 24% to Rs 655 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Raymond Limited reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 130% year-on-year to ₹32 crore, compared with ₹13.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 24% to ₹655.16 crore during the July–September quarter, against ₹527.69 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting growth in the company’s business operations.

The company’s operating performance also strengthened, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbing 74.4% to ₹75 crore from ₹43 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded to 11.5%, compared with 8.14% in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating improved operating profitability.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹683.22 crore, reflecting an increase over the previous year’s corresponding period.

Meanwhile, Raymond shares ended Tuesday’s trading session 2.56% higher at ₹1,079.10 on the BSE, compared with their previous closing price of ₹1,052.15. The company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹7,184 crore.

The stock has gained around 81% over the past three months and 153% so far in 2026.

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