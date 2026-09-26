Rehearsal partners with Tata Indian Institute of Skills to bring reflective AI learning to students

Tata IIS becomes the first corporate customer of the learning platform built by Gradeless AI, a Jaipuria Institute of Management company

New Delhi [India], September 25: Gradeless AI today announced a partnership with Tata Indian Institute of Skills (Tata IIS) under which students and faculty at the institute will receive exclusive access to Rehearsal, its reflective learning platform, along with hands-on coaching on the use of generative AI in learning. Tata IIS is the first corporate customer of Rehearsal.

Generative AI can produce a convincing answer in seconds. What it cannot do on its own is tell a student whether they understood that answer, or whether they could reach a similar conclusion in a situation they have never seen. Rehearsal is built for that second part. It asks students to record what they think, question what they read, defend a position and look back at their own reasoning, so that using AI becomes a way to discover an answer rather than collect one.

“For a long time, education has rewarded procedural knowledge: know the steps, reproduce the steps, get the marks. Generative AI has made procedural knowledge cheap. What it has not made cheap is the ability to reflect, to notice why you reached a conclusion and whether it still holds,” said Dr. Shiva Kakkar, Head of Business, Gradeless AI. “The primary role of universities over the next generation will be to instill a mindset of tinkering, self-learning and reflection. That is the shift Rehearsal is designed to support.”

What students get

Rehearsal is a mobile app that works with a student’s own material rather than a generic knowledge base. A student can record a voice note after a lecture, a case discussion or a viva, and the app writes it up as a structured note within a minute. Over a term this becomes a searchable record of how the student’s thinking changed. Material the student already reads can be brought in as well: PDFs, screenshots, YouTube videos and files shared on WhatsApp can be sent straight to Rehearsal, where they are summarised and saved as notes.

Students can then ask the app to explain, compare or test what is in their notes. The answers cite the student’s own material, and the app responds with follow-up questions instead of closing the conversation. A daily feed called Signals brings news from the student’s field, with each story broken into what happened, what changed, a precedent, a reality check that presents both sides, and a prompt that asks the student to take a position. The app also offers practice interviews with an AI interviewer or with friends, with feedback on delivery and a comparison against a strong answer.

Through the Rehearsal connector, students can query their own reflections from within Claude and ChatGPT, so the assistant they already use reasons from what the student actually learned rather than from a generic knowledge base.

A full suite of simulations

Alongside the app, Rehearsal offers a suite of simulations.The simulations span both personal and professional judgement. Some place the student inside years of adult life or months of everyday choices, where the decisions are small, irreversible and revealing. Others put the student in a working role: a newly promoted consulting partner triaging an inbox against the clock, a founder defending a venture pitch against an AI coach and an investor panel, an account manager negotiating a large B2B renewal across several rounds, a newspaper editor identifying manipulation in a rival’s editorials, or a retail analyst auditing a real shelf and discovering what they missed. New simulations are added as the suite grows, and institutions can pick the ones that match their programmes.

The Tata IIS collaboration

Under the partnership, the Rehearsal team will coach Tata IIS students and faculty on integrating generative AI into everyday learning, and will work with faculty to design reflective learning experiences around the institute’s industry-oriented programmes. Access to the platform and the simulation suite will be provided to participating students over the coming years.

The collaboration is intended to complement Tata IIS’s focus on employability by developing the judgement, adaptability and problem-solving ability that new roles demand.

“We see generative AI as an immensely powerful technology for self-reflection. Each time you learn something about a subject with it, you also learn something about yourself,” said Dr. Kakkar. “We are grateful to Tata IIS for being the first institution outside our own campuses to take this journey with us.”

About Rehearsal and Gradeless AI

Rehearsal is a reflective learning platform developed by Gradeless AI, a subsidiary of Jaipuria Institute of Management. It grew out of nearly two years of work by the institute’s AI, career management and faculty teams on how students prepare, what sustains adoption, and how technology and governance must work together for AI in education to have real impact. The platform is available on iOS and Android and at www.tryrehearsal.ai.

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