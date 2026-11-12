RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], November 12: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar Campus, ceremonially inaugurated its Annual Technical and Cultural Fest, XIWORONG’26, on the late evening of 10 November 2026. The inauguration was presided over by Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, marking the beginning of the two-day festival scheduled for 11–12 November 2026.

XIWORONG’26 brings together technology, innovation, creativity and cultural expression, providing students with a vibrant platform to showcase their technical competencies, artistic talents, and collaborative spirit. The festival reflects the Institute’s commitment to holistic education, recognising that the development of students extends beyond classrooms and laboratories to include creativity, confidence, character and the ability to work collectively.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Harish Hirani emphasised that an institution is defined not merely by its infrastructure, academic results or research facilities, but fundamentally by the quality of its people—their curiosity, courage, creativity and willingness to work together. He observed that XIWORONG’26 is much more than a series of competitions and cultural performances; it is a celebration of ideas, talent and teamwork, where technology meets creativity and individual abilities translate into collective achievements.

Congratulating the student organisers, faculty coordinators, volunteers and support teams, Prof. Hirani appreciated their dedication and collective efforts in organising the festival. He encouraged students to participate wholeheartedly, step beyond their comfort zones, embrace new challenges and learn from both success and failure.

The technical segment of XIWORONG’26 features an exciting range of competitions and activities, including Chem-E-Car, Robo War, Treasure Hunt and various gaming competitions. These events encourage students to apply their technical knowledge, develop innovative solutions, strengthen problem-solving abilities and demonstrate their capacity to think, design, experiment and work under challenging situations.

The cultural segment promises an equally vibrant celebration, featuring Husori, Nritya, Voice of XIWORONG, Themed Rangoli, Cosplay, Drama, Flash Mob, Taal Se Taal, Exousia – Battle of Bands, Folk Instrumental (Orchestra), Panache and Artist Night, along with photography exhibitions and other creative activities. These performances provide students with opportunities to express their artistic abilities, celebrate cultural diversity and appreciate the traditions and creative expressions that enrich society.

Highlighting the broader purpose of student development, Prof. Hirani encouraged students to turn creativity into action and transform promising ideas into practical solutions. He stated that RGIPT aspires to be an institution where students are encouraged to question, experiment without fear, learn across disciplines and develop solutions to real-world challenges. The Institute’s ambition, he emphasised, is not merely to prepare graduates for existing opportunities, but also to nurture young professionals capable of creating opportunities, contributing to industry and serving society.

XIWORONG’26 aims to strengthen teamwork, confidence, creativity and organisational skills while fostering friendship, mutual respect and a strong sense of belonging among the campus community. The festival also reinforces the importance of healthy competition, where the emphasis lies not only on winning awards but also on acquiring skills, building relationships and learning from shared experiences.

Through initiatives such as XIWORONG’26, RGIPT Sivasagar Campus continues to promote an enriching educational environment that integrates academic and technical excellence with cultural engagement, innovation and overall personality development.

The two-day festival is expected to bring together students, faculty members, staff and the wider campus community in an atmosphere of enthusiasm, healthy competition, creativity and togetherness.

XIWORONG’26 – Where Technology Meets Creativity, Culture and Teamwork!

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