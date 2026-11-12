RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

Written By:
Last updated: November 12, 2026 17:27:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], November 12: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar Campus, ceremonially inaugurated its Annual Technical and Cultural Fest, XIWORONG’26, on the late evening of 10 November 2026. The inauguration was presided over by Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, marking the beginning of the two-day festival scheduled for 11–12 November 2026.

XIWORONG’26 brings together technology, innovation, creativity and cultural expression, providing students with a vibrant platform to showcase their technical competencies, artistic talents, and collaborative spirit. The festival reflects the Institute’s commitment to holistic education, recognising that the development of students extends beyond classrooms and laboratories to include creativity, confidence, character and the ability to work collectively.

You Might Be Interested In

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Harish Hirani emphasised that an institution is defined not merely by its infrastructure, academic results or research facilities, but fundamentally by the quality of its people—their curiosity, courage, creativity and willingness to work together. He observed that XIWORONG’26 is much more than a series of competitions and cultural performances; it is a celebration of ideas, talent and teamwork, where technology meets creativity and individual abilities translate into collective achievements.

Congratulating the student organisers, faculty coordinators, volunteers and support teams, Prof. Hirani appreciated their dedication and collective efforts in organising the festival. He encouraged students to participate wholeheartedly, step beyond their comfort zones, embrace new challenges and learn from both success and failure.

The technical segment of XIWORONG’26 features an exciting range of competitions and activities, including Chem-E-Car, Robo War, Treasure Hunt and various gaming competitions. These events encourage students to apply their technical knowledge, develop innovative solutions, strengthen problem-solving abilities and demonstrate their capacity to think, design, experiment and work under challenging situations.

The cultural segment promises an equally vibrant celebration, featuring Husori, Nritya, Voice of XIWORONG, Themed Rangoli, Cosplay, Drama, Flash Mob, Taal Se Taal, Exousia – Battle of Bands, Folk Instrumental (Orchestra), Panache and Artist Night, along with photography exhibitions and other creative activities. These performances provide students with opportunities to express their artistic abilities, celebrate cultural diversity and appreciate the traditions and creative expressions that enrich society.

Highlighting the broader purpose of student development, Prof. Hirani encouraged students to turn creativity into action and transform promising ideas into practical solutions. He stated that RGIPT aspires to be an institution where students are encouraged to question, experiment without fear, learn across disciplines and develop solutions to real-world challenges. The Institute’s ambition, he emphasised, is not merely to prepare graduates for existing opportunities, but also to nurture young professionals capable of creating opportunities, contributing to industry and serving society.

XIWORONG’26 aims to strengthen teamwork, confidence, creativity and organisational skills while fostering friendship, mutual respect and a strong sense of belonging among the campus community. The festival also reinforces the importance of healthy competition, where the emphasis lies not only on winning awards but also on acquiring skills, building relationships and learning from shared experiences.

Through initiatives such as XIWORONG’26, RGIPT Sivasagar Campus continues to promote an enriching educational environment that integrates academic and technical excellence with cultural engagement, innovation and overall personality development.

The two-day festival is expected to bring together students, faculty members, staff and the wider campus community in an atmosphere of enthusiasm, healthy competition, creativity and togetherness.

XIWORONG’26 – Where Technology Meets Creativity, Culture and Teamwork!

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 5:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs

Dollar reaches 19-month high as rate expectations dominate

Explainer-Could Huang, Nvidia and company's board be held liable over affair scandal?

SpaceX to invest over $74 billion in supercompute facilities in Texas, Arizona

Trump's Commerce chief Lutnick criticized over chip exports after Nvidia CEO resignation

LATEST NEWS

TV personality and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith visits White House

Venture Global asks DOE for approval to re-export LNG from CP2 project

Exclusive-Kalshi ends Donald Trump Jr's advisory contract due to Polymarket conflict 

Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

Germany train ahead of Nations League test against Serbia

FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings, economic data

SpaceX plans over $74 billion investment in Texas, Arizona AI campuses

Energy drinks may raise risk of serious heart problems, study finds

Lionel Richie returns to stage nearly two months after heart procedure, tells fans "I’m doing just fine"

Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest
RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest
RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest
RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

QUICK LINKS