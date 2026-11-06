Rikhav Securities Limited Reports Total Income of Rs 869.07 Cr & PAT of Rs 13.60 Cr in H1 FY27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Rikhav Securities Limited, (BSE – RIKHAV | 544340), one of the leading diversified stock market services providers has announced its unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

H1 FY27 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹869.07 Cr

EBITDA of ₹24.47 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 2.82%

PAT of ₹13.60 Cr

PAT Margin of 1.56%

EPS of ₹3.55

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Hitesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rikhav Securities Limited said, “H1 FY27 was a period of steady progress for the Company, against a capital market backdrop that continued to see volatility and measured trading activity across the broking ecosystem. For the half year, the Company reported Total Income of ₹869.07 Cr, EBITDA of ₹24.47 Cr and Net Profit of ₹13.60 Cr, translating into an EPS of ₹3.55. During the period, we handled trading volumes of ₹73,363 Cr across the equity, F&O and commodity segments. Our Margin Trading Facility continued to scale, with MTF interest income of ₹0.93 Cr in H1 FY27, already ahead of the ₹0.76 Cr earned in the whole of FY26, while advisory fees of ₹3.15 Cr added a new income stream. Net worth stood at ₹259.06 Cr as on 30th September 2026. We remain focused on strengthening our platform, improving operational efficiencies, and maintaining a disciplined approach towards long term growth and value creation.”

About Rikhav Securities Limited

Rikhav Securities Limited is a diversified stock market services provider, incorporated in 1995 and formally launched in 2005, that has built a reputation for combining personalized service with competitive pricing. Today, it serves a broad spectrum of clients from High-Net-Worth investors to high-volume traders across major Indian exchanges.

At its core, Rikhav’s broking arm offers equity and derivatives trading with a “tailor-made” approach. Traders benefit from Brokerage rates that can undercut larger discount brokers, while all clients receive dedicated relationship support and personalized services on demand. Remarkably, over 99% of active clients remain on the platform once they join, reflecting the firm’s emphasis on loyalty and satisfaction.

In market making, Rikhav specializes in supporting new IPOs by providing essential liquidity and demand generation. Last year alone, the company worked with around 40 to 45 issuers, using its extensive distribution network to deliver thousands of high-quality applications for each new issue.

Rikhav’s proprietary trading division deploys its own capital in algorithm-driven arbitrage, delta hedging and short-term trading strategies.

A specialized team prioritizes risk-minimizing and return-optimizing models, supported by automated risk-management systems that enforce minimum exposure limits without human intervention. This disciplined framework aims for consistent, mid- teens annual returns, regardless of market direction.

The newly launched Margin Trading Facility (MTF) extends credit to clients against their holdings, offering enhanced leverage within Rikhav’s stringent risk controls.

On the technology front, Rikhav is bolstering its backend, software and IT infrastructure. It has launched a paperless KYC and account-opening portal, and its online trading app is also live. The firm also plans to introduce online joint-account opening platform, further simplifying client onboarding. Meanwhile, marketing and compliance functions are being set up to support a new phase of growth.

Looking ahead, Rikhav Securities intends to expand beyond Maharashtra and Gujarat, build a branded online presence and attract both retail and high-net-worth investors through digital channels and franchise partnerships continuing its steady evolution as a client-focused financial services provider.

The company got listed on the BSE SME platform on January 22, 2025, with an IPO of ₹88.82 Cr.

For FY26, the Company has reported consolidated Total Income of 1991.62 Cr, EBITDA of 32.53 Cr & PAT of 18.96 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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