Patil Automation Marks a Strong First Half of FY27; Consolidated Revenue Up 37% YoY, Net Profit Up 48%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly and robotics-integrated automation solutions, has released its Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting broad-based growth across the group.

Performance Snapshot – H1 FY27

H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Total Income stood at ₹100.45 Cr, registering a YoY growth of 36.20%, compared to ₹73.75 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA* increased 49.90% YoY to ₹19.48 Cr, compared to ₹12.99 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA Margin improved by 177 bps to 19.39%, compared to 17.62% in H1 FY26.

Net Profit increased 47.84% YoY to ₹11.14 Cr, compared to ₹7.54 Cr in H1 FY26.

Net Profit Margin improved by 87 bps to 11.09%, compared to 10.22% in H1 FY26.

H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights (Standalone)

Total Income stood at ₹104.01 Cr, registering a YoY growth of 41.42%, compared to ₹73.55 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA* increased 39.18% YoY to ₹18.04 Cr, compared to ₹12.96 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA Margin stood at 17.34%, compared to 17.62% in H1 FY26, a decline of 28 bps.

Net Profit increased 38.23% YoY to ₹10.40 Cr, compared to ₹7.53 Cr in H1 FY26.

Net Profit Margin stood at 10.00%, compared to 10.23% in H1 FY26, a decline of 23 bps.

*EBITDA is Calculated on Total Income

Strategic Milestones During the Half

New Faridabad Facility: Commissioned a 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Faridabad to strengthen its presence in North India and expand manufacturing capabilities.

Commissioned a 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Faridabad to strengthen its presence in North India and expand manufacturing capabilities. Order Wins: Secured a strategic Spot-Welding Line project from a leading Tier-1 customer. Added 5+ new clients in the defence sector and executed projects automating high-demand artillery shell production. Onboarded 10+ new clients across the EV, automotive and defence sectors.

Acquisition: Increased stake in Mii Robotics to 70%.

Increased stake in Mii Robotics to 70%. Fund Raise: Completed allotment of ₹95.95 Cr preferential issue through equity shares and convertible warrants to support business expansion and capacity enhancement.

Sharing his views on the half-yearly performance, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: “Our business is gaining momentum, and H1 FY27 is a clear reflection of that. Growth has been broad-based across the group. At the consolidated level, net profit grew by 48% and EBITDA by 50% on the back of a 36% rise in total income, while our standalone business recorded growth of 41% in total income, 39% in EBITDA and 38% in net profit. What gives me the most satisfaction is the way Patil Automation is transforming as an organisation. Step by step, we are building an integrated automation group: our Faridabad facility brings us closer to customers in North India, a larger stake in Mii Robotics adds depth to our robotics capabilities, and fresh capital from the preferential issue gives us the strength to pursue bigger and more complex projects. The opportunity in front of us is large and expanding. As Indian manufacturers modernise their plants and the country invests in defence, railways and clean energy, demand for dependable automation partners continues to rise. We are preparing for this by widening our presence well beyond automotive. PAL Green Energy takes us into solar trackers, module assembly lines and BESS automation, while our engineering teams are actively pursuing opportunities in defence, railways and data-centre energy storage. Every new sector we enter makes Patil Automation more balanced and more resilient. I am excited about this next phase of our journey and confident that our expanded platform will translate into lasting, profitable growth for the Company and its shareholders.”

About Patil Automation Limited

Patil Automation Limited (“PAL” or “the Company”), founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pune, is a comprehensive automation solutions provider catering to both automotive and non-automotive sectors. The Company offers end-to-end automation systems encompassing design, manufacturing, testing, installation, modification, and maintenance services for industries such as automotive, electric vehicles (EV), defense, construction equipment, renewable energy, white goods, and general engineering.

PAL’s diverse product portfolio includes welding lines, assembly lines, special purpose machines (SPMs), and material handling systems, engineered to enhance precision, productivity, and scalability in modern manufacturing setups.

The Company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities at MIDC Chakan, Pune, spanning ~2 lakh sq. ft., a 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Faridabad, Haryana, and a 13,000 sq. ft. Advanced Design Hub in Pune.

PAL has successfully delivered automation projects across 10+ countries, with a strong domestic presence in Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and other key manufacturing hubs.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹172.79 crore, EBITDA of ₹30.65 crore, and Net Profit of ₹19.07 crore, reflecting consistent operational and financial growth.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.