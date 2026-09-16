RPS Group Marks 23rd Foundation Day with Record-Breaking Blood Donation Drive, Collects 150+ Units

New Delhi [India], September 15: RPS Group, a leading name in the real estate and infrastructure sector, has long been synonymous with trust, quality, and community-driven growth. Over more than two decades, the group has built landmark developments while remaining committed to creating lasting social impact. Today, as it celebrates its 23rd Foundation Day, RPS Group has launched a special Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign titled “Stronger Together, Building Lives.”

As the centerpiece of this year’s celebrations, RPS Group organized a mega Blood Donation Drive at RPS 12th Avenue. Setting a target of 150 units, the initiative proudly surpassed its goal by collecting 150+ units of blood to support local hospitals and blood banks, addressing the critical need for blood supply in the region. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from employees, residents, and local community members, all uniting to contribute to this noble cause, making it a record-breaking effort.

The Foundation Day celebrations also reflect RPS Group’s long-standing commitment to social welfare. Having already undertaken meaningful work through initiatives such as Nandigram, the group is now placing even greater emphasis on social impact. From this year onward, RPS Group will focus more actively on CSR and community development, expanding its efforts to create deeper, lasting value for society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanti Parkash Gupta, Chairman of RPS Group, said, “For 23 years, RPS Group has not just built structures; we have built relationships and communities. We believe that true progress is meaningful only when it is inclusive and contributes to the well-being of society. Our Foundation Day is not merely a celebration of our corporate journey, but a reaffirmation of that belief and our commitment to society. The ‘Stronger Together, Building Lives’ campaign reflects our core philosophy of giving back. I am proud of our team and the community for coming together to make this blood donation drive a success.”

Mr. Rakesh Chand Gupta, Managing Director of RPS Group, added, “Our legacy is rooted in the belief that progress is meaningful only when it is inclusive. On our 23rd Foundation Day, we continue this tradition of care through our blood donation drive. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated today. We remain committed to building a stronger, healthier society.”

RPS Group has consistently been at the forefront of developing landmark residential and commercial projects. As the group enters its 24th year, it remains dedicated to sustainable development and impactful CSR activities that create lasting value for the community.

About RPS Group

RPS Group is a renowned real estate development company with a legacy of delivering innovative, lifestyle-driven projects. With ⁠11 million + sq.ft delivered, 4 million sq.ft. under development, 12000+ satisfied customers, the company is known for excellence, transparency, and customer-centric development. RPS Group continues to redefine urban living through creative design, strategic execution, and a strong commitment to quality and timely delivery.