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Home > BL News > Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 21:01:12 IST

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Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

New Delhi [India], September 15:  More than 1,000 student delegates from over 100 schools across 25 Indian cities and the UAE gathered in the national capital for the 24th edition of the Indian Model United Nations (INMUN), hosted by the Ryan Group of Schools. Over three days, students took on the roles of diplomats and country representatives, debating global issues, negotiating positions and working towards resolutions.

The conference culminated in the Ryan Leadership Summit at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium. Held under the theme “Dialogue on Democracy,” the Summit brought together the Ambassadors of Lithuania and Finland to India, along with the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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The Lithuanian Ambassador shared her own professional journey and encouraged young women to consider careers in diplomacy. The Finnish Ambassador spoke on Finland’s standing as the world’s happiest country and underscored the importance of dialogue in a democracy. The BJP spokesperson addressed India’s civilisational heritage, its democratic strength and its growing economic power.

For the participating students, the conference offered an opportunity to debate pressing issues, engage with diverse perspectives, forge new friendships and build confidence.

Reflecting on the conference’s legacy, Dr Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Schools, said: “We are grateful to Lord Jesus Christ for enabling us to host this edition of INMUN 2026. As India takes its place as a global power, preparing young Indians to understand the world has never mattered more — and that preparation begins here. The students who represent nations at INMUN today will represent India tomorrow. Across twenty-four editions, this conference has been their proving ground, and its alumni today serve the nation as judges, diplomats, and IAS and IPS officers. Nothing makes us prouder.”

The Summit concluded with the felicitation of the winning delegations, bringing the 24th edition of INMUN to a close — and its young delegates a step closer to the world stage.

Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

About Ryan Group of Schools

Celebrating 50 years of educational excellence, the Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India’s leading K–12 education networks, with over 150 schools across India and abroad. Renowned for its holistic approach to education, the Group integrates academics with sports, performing arts, leadership, innovation, and community service, empowering students to become confident, compassionate, and future-ready global citizens.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:01 PM IST
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Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

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Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital
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