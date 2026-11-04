‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > ‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

Written By:
Last updated: November 4, 2026 16:26:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

New Delhi [India], November 4: Through evocative photography and scholarly insights, Shreekant Somany’s book captures the artistic treasures of Ladakh’s historic sites, preserving a visual record of a heritage that stands at a risk of being lost forever.

Industrialist, explorer, photographer and author Shreekant Somany unveiled Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures to New Delhi at an event held at Bikaner House on Friday. Published by Niyogi Books, the visually evocative coffee-table book documents Ladakh’s sacred Buddhist art, architecture and spiritual traditions, drawing attention to a fragile cultural legacy that faces the threat of deterioration and irreversible loss.

You Might Be Interested In

The project grew out of Somany’s nine journeys to Ladakh over more than four decades, beginning with his first visit in 1981. During these travels, he witnessed fading pigments, water-damaged murals and deteriorating plaster threatening artworks created by generations of unknown artists. Photography consequently became more than a means of artistic expression; it became a way of preserving a visual memory of treasures that may otherwise be lost.

The book brings together evocative photography and scholarly insights from 16 sacred and historic sites, including Lamayuru, Mangyu, Sumda, Wanla, Thiksey, Hemis and Leh Palace. It documents the region’s ancient monasteries, rock-carved statues, murals, sculptures, palaces, caves and forts, including sites that remain little known beyond the region.

Through this publication, Somany seeks to raise awareness of Ladakh’s fading artistic and spiritual traditions and encourage their preservation for future generations. Reinforcing this commitment, he has pledged the entire royalty from the book’s sales to initiatives dedicated to safeguarding this invaluable heritage.

The book also introduces readers to the symbolism and iconography of Buddhist art, offering insights into the historical and cultural influences reflected in the artworks. At the same time, it underscores the urgency of documenting and preserving a heritage increasingly threatened by time, weather and deterioration.

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

The New Delhi gathering brought together voices from photography, Buddhist thought and cultural preservation. Rajiv Mehrotra, writer, documentary filmmaker and Honorary Secretary and Trustee of the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, attended as Chief Guest and unveiled the book at the New Delhi programme. Lama Thupstan Paldan was the Guest of Honour, while veteran photographer Ashok Dilwali attended as Special Guest.

The event also marked the occasion for Whispers of the Himalayas: A Dialogue in Photography & Painting, an exhibition by Shreekant Somany and Rita Jhunjhunwala. Bringing photography and painting into dialogue, the exhibition explores the Himalayan world through its landscapes, memories and cultural expressions. The works evoke a world that is both timeless and fragile, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the region through two complementary artistic mediums.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 31 October to 3 November 2026, between 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM, at the Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi – 110003.

By documenting Ladakh’s sacred art and bringing its stories to a wider audience, Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures seeks to create greater appreciation for a cultural legacy whose preservation remains increasingly urgent.

About Shreekant Somany

Shreekant Somany is an industrialist, explorer, photographer and patron of the arts. As Chairman and Managing Director of Somany Ceramics Limited, he has spent over five decades building one of India’s leading ceramic and building-solutions companies. His photographic work, exhibited in India and abroad, reflects a deep engagement with culture, craftsmanship and the passage of time.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 4, 2026 4:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Stocks rally, dollar dips after Democrats' midterm sweep  

Routed Media Builds for the Next Phase of India’s Creator Economy

Analysis-Trump's midterm drubbing demonstrates the power of data-centre opponents

Radius By Rishabh: Powering India’s Solar Future from Within

Jeweller Pandora slightly raises outlook and speeds up launches

LATEST NEWS

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

Kenya stun Australia to seal historic gold medal in Dakar

Boxing-Paul says he will retire from boxing if he loses to Doumbe

Malcolm McDowell's life comes full circle with role of book-loving teacher

Analysis-Trump's midterm drubbing demonstrates the power of data-centre opponents

Ex-FIFA governance chief says Infantino ineligible for re-election, members urged to act

Soccer-Parker returns to West Ham as manager in promotion push

AMD's OpenAI, Meta chip deals trigger $1 billion quarterly charge

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 4, 2026

UPDATE 1-South Africa says US midterm results usher in new era

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art
‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art
‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art
‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

QUICK LINKS