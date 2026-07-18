Shikkhar Suri Launches Nationwide Initiative to Prepare 10,000 Indian Professionals for Global Remote Careers

The initiative will provide career-readiness training covering international hiring practices, résumé building, professional branding, outreach, and salary negotiation.

New Delhi [India], July 18: Career educator and growth leader Shikkhar Suri has launched a nationwide initiative aimed at preparing 10,000 Indian professionals for global remote career opportunities.

The initiative aims to help working professionals, students, freelancers, and entrepreneurs become better prepared for legitimate international remote career opportunities while continuing to live in India.

Participants will receive structured guidance on global recruitment practices, résumé development, professional branding, job-search strategies, direct outreach, virtual interviews, and salary negotiation. The programme will also use practical frameworks and AI-enabled tools to help participants evaluate their existing profiles and identify areas requiring further development.

Remote work has enabled companies to recruit professionals across geographical boundaries. As a result, candidates based in cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Kochi, and Guwahati can now explore opportunities with organisations operating in international markets without necessarily relocating.

However, differences between domestic and international recruitment processes can create challenges for applicants. Professionals may have relevant technical or functional skills but remain unfamiliar with global résumé formats, hiring expectations, networking practices, and interview processes.

The initiative has been structured to address this preparedness gap. It will focus on helping participants understand how international employers assess candidates, present their professional experience effectively, and approach global opportunities through responsible job-search practices.

“India has a large pool of capable professionals, but access to global opportunities requires more than technical expertise. Candidates must understand international hiring expectations and learn how to communicate their experience effectively. Through this initiative, we aim to prepare 10,000 professionals to compete more confidently in the global employment market,” said Shikkhar Suri.

Shikkhar has more than eight years of experience across corporate and startup environments, with a professional background in growth and marketing. He initiated the programme after observing that many qualified Indian professionals lacked adequate information about global remote recruitment and the preparation required to participate in it.

The programme will not offer employment guarantees or make assurances regarding salaries. Instead, it will concentrate on career readiness, skill assessment, professional communication, and awareness of international recruitment standards.

The initiative is expected to include digital learning resources, practical training modules, and career-preparation tools. Participants will receive guidance on identifying credible opportunities, avoiding misleading job offers, and assessing whether a role is aligned with their qualifications and professional objectives.

According to Shikkhar, location-independent employment can allow Indian professionals to participate in the international services economy while remaining in their hometowns. It can also expand career access beyond major metropolitan centres, provided candidates have the skills and knowledge required to navigate competitive global recruitment processes.

Further details regarding the programme schedule, eligibility, participation format, and registration process will be announced through the initiative’s official channels.

As global hiring models continue to evolve, the nationwide programme aims to equip Indian professionals with practical knowledge to explore remote careers responsibly and participate more effectively in the international employment market.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.