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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final

FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/a-proud-moment-for-indian-sports-trupti-murgunde-welcomes-bwf-world-championships-return-to-india-after-17-years20260718224557"> <p class="title">"A proud moment for Indian sports": Trupti Murgunde welcomes BWF World Championships' return to India after 17 years</p> <a>

"A proud moment for Indian sports": Trupti Murgunde welcomes BWF World Championships' return to India after 17 years

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 00:48:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final

New York [US], July 18 (ANI): Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has appealed to US President Donald Trump for assistance after his entry into the United States was denied ahead of the FIFA World Cup final clash between Spain and defending champions Argentina on Sunday.

Capdevila said he was hoping to reunite with his 2010 World Cup-winning teammates and support the current Spain squad but expressed disappointment at missing the occasion. ESTA approval is mandatory for eligible travellers seeking visa-free entry to the US.

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“I NEED HELP @realDonaldTrump. They just told me that I can’t travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied. Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on. I can’t believe they’re not letting me into the USA… and that I’ll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much. If anyone knows how to fix this, I’ll be grateful to you for life,’ Capdevila wrote in a social media post.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Spain have justified that faith with an impressive run to the final, recovering from their opening draw with Cape Verde to win six consecutive matches. La Roja have conceded just one goal in the tournament and arrive in the final after a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals.

Spain head into the final aiming to secure their second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after their historic triumph in 2010, while Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the trophy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 12:48 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Spain defender Capdevila appeals to Trump after being denied US entry ahead of WC final

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