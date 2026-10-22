Singer Rashmi Aarya And Music composer and Director Ramji Gulati Promotes the song “Maiya Ke Sang “Across Mumbai’s Biggest Festive Celebrations, Receives Overwhelming Love from Devotees

From North Bombay Durga Puja to Falguni Pathak’s, to Divyaraas, to Korakendra, to Geeta Raabari Garba celebrations, Rashmi Aarya’s and Ramji Gulati’s devotional track strikes a chord with audiences.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: Singer Rashmi Aarya took her devotional song Maiya Ke Sang to some of Mumbai’s biggest festive celebrations, receiving an encouraging response and immense love from attendees across the city. The singer promoted the track at North Bombay Durga Puja, Falguni Pathak’s festive celebrations, Korakendra celebrations featuring Kinjal Dave and Geeta Rabari, as well as Divya Raas Navratri. The song’s message of devotion, faith, and togetherness resonated with audiences during the festive season, adding to the spirit of celebration.

Composed and directed by Ramji Gulati, Maiya Ke Sang features the soulful voice of Rashmi Aarya, with heartfelt lyrics by Kunwar Juneja. Co-produced by Gurpreet Kaur Chadha and produced by Dipesh Prasad, the song has Vishal Gantra as its executive producer. Blending devotional sentiment with vibrant music, colorful visuals, and energetic choreography, the track celebrates the deep bond between devotees and the divine mother.

The song’s festive journey saw Rashmi connect with audiences at prominent celebrations across Mumbai, where faith, music, and community came together. The response added to the excitement around Maiya Ke Sang, with the track bringing its message of devotion to devotees and festive revelers alike.

Rashmi Aarya says: “Maiya Ke Sang is very close to my heart because it comes from a place of faith, love, and gratitude towards the divine mother. Promoting the song at some of Mumbai’s biggest festive celebrations and receiving so much warmth from the audiences has been truly special. Seeing people connect with the song amidst the energy of Garba, prayers, and celebrations made the experience even more meaningful. I wanted this song to feel like an offering to Maa, and the love it has received has made the journey incredibly fulfilling. I hope it continues to bring families together and becomes a part of their festive memories for years to come.”

Kunwar Juneja says: “The word ‘Maiyya’ carries an emotion that is deeply personal yet universally understood. It represents love, protection, strength, and faith. While writing Maiya Ke Sang, I wanted the lyrics to remain simple, heartfelt, and relatable, allowing listeners to connect with the devotion behind every line. Seeing the song reach audiences during these festive celebrations is encouraging because devotional music has a unique way of bringing people together. I hope the words continue to touch hearts and become a part of people’s celebrations.”

Ramji Gulati, composer and director, says: “With Maiya Ke Sang, I wanted to bring together devotion and celebration in a way that feels authentic as well as contemporary. Faith can be expressed through music, dance, and collective joy, and that was the thought behind the composition and the video. The response Rashmi has received while promoting the song at these major festive gatherings is encouraging. It is wonderful to see a devotional track find its place amid the energy of these celebrations. We wanted to create something that people could sing along to, dance to, and feel connected with.”

Dipesh Prasad says: “Maiya Ke Sang was created with a strong sense of devotion and a desire to bring people closer through music. Every aspect of the project was approached with care, from the emotion behind the song to its overall presentation. Watching Rashmi take the track to audiences across Mumbai and receive such warmth has been gratifying. Festive music often becomes part of people’s traditions and memories, and we hope this song continues to find a place in homes, pandals, and celebrations.”

Vishal Gantra says: “As executive producer, it is rewarding to see the vision behind Maiya Ke Sang reach audiences in such a meaningful way. The song brings together faith, music, and the joy of celebrating together, and the response during its festive promotions reflects the connection devotional music can create. The entire team worked towards presenting the song with the quality and scale it deserved, and we hope it continues to resonate with listeners well beyond the festive season.”

Gurpreet Kaur Chadha says: “What makes Maiya Ke Sang special is the sincerity and collective effort that went into creating it. The song celebrates devotion while embracing the joy, color, and togetherness that define the festive season. Seeing Rashmi receive so much love while taking the track to audiences across Mumbai has been heartening. We hope the song becomes a part of people’s prayers, family gatherings, and festive celebrations, creating memories that they return to year after year.”

With its blend of heartfelt devotion and festive energy, Maiya Ke Sang continues to connect with audiences, celebrating the spirit of faith and the joy of coming together in devotion to the divine mother.