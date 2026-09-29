Sollfege Smart Electronics’ IPO to Open on September 30, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 21.78 Crore

IPO proceeds to support expansion of retail network through 12 new showrooms, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28: Sollfege Smart Electronics Limited (“Company”), a Kolkata based company engaged in the business of smart electronics, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 and will close on Monday, October 5, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The Company is offering 39,60,000 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at an Issue Price of Rs. 55 per Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs. 21.78 crore.

Highlights :

Sollfege Smart Electronics is raising Rs. 21.78 crore through an IPO at an Issue Price of Rs. 55 per Equity Share

IPO proceeds to be utilised towards launching 12 new showrooms, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

IPO will open on September 30 and close on October 5, 2026, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform

Particulars Details Issue Opened September 30, 2026 Issue Closes October 5, 2026 Issue Price Rs. 55 per Equity Share Issue Size Rs. 21.78 crore Issue Size (Shares) 39,60,000 Equity Shares Face Value Rs. 10 per Equity Share

The full Issue Price of Rs. 55 per Equity Share is payable at the time of application. The market lot for the Issue is 2,000 Equity Shares, and retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, amounting to Rs. 2.20 lakh. HNI investors are required to apply for a minimum of three lots, amounting to Rs. 3.30 lakh. Finshore Management Services Ltd. is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Registrar to the Issue.

The Company plans to use the IPO proceeds to accelerate the expansion of its retail network, with Rs. 8.54 crore earmarked for launching 12 new showrooms. The expansion is expected to strengthen the Company’s retail presence and create a wider customer reach. Alongside this, Rs. 9.67 crore will be deployed towards working capital requirements to support the Company’s growing operations. The remaining Rs. 1.80 crore will be utilised towards general corporate expenses, providing the Company with the resources to support its broader business requirements as it moves ahead with its expansion plans.

Commenting on the IPO, Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director, Sollfege Smart Electronics Limited, said, “Over the years, Sollfege has built its presence by bringing premium audio, video and smart home automation solutions closer to customers through a curated product portfolio and our Experience Centre led approach. We believe the growing interest in premium home entertainment and connected living is creating new opportunities for specialised players like us. As we enter the next phase of our journey, our focus will remain on strengthening our market presence, enhancing the customer experience and building Sollfege as a trusted name in premium home entertainment and smart living solutions.”

Sollfege Smart Electronics Limited has demonstrated steady improvement in its financial performance, with profitability strengthening over the last three financial years. Total income increased from Rs. 12.74 crore in FY23 to Rs. 19.84 crore in FY24 and further to Rs. 21.28 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose sharply from Rs. 0.66 crore in FY23 to Rs. 1.73 crore in FY24 and Rs. 3.24 crore in FY25, while Profit After Tax increased from Rs. 0.36 crore to Rs. 1.76 crore and further to Rs. 2.13 crore during the same period. Company’s FY25 performance reflects a strong improvement in operating profitability, supported by higher EBITDA and PAT as it continues to scale its business.

As consumers increasingly seek better home entertainment experiences and smarter, more connected living spaces, the demand for premium audio, video and home automation solutions is creating new opportunities for Sollfege. With its experience in the segment, established Experience Centre model and portfolio spanning home theatre, high end audio, projectors and smart automation, the Company is well placed to deepen its presence across markets. As it expands its retail footprint and strengthens its customer reach, Sollfege aims to build on its existing capabilities, capture the growing demand for premium home solutions and establish itself as a trusted name in the evolving smart living and home entertainment space.

About Sollfege Smart Electronics Limited

Sollfege Smart Electronics Limited is a Kolkata based company engaged in the business of premium audio, video and home automation solutions. Established in 2012, the Company started its journey with premium audio and video accessories and has since expanded its portfolio to include home theatre systems, high end audio, projectors, speakers and smart home automation solutions. Sollfege has also developed Experience Centres across select cities, offering customers an opportunity to explore and experience its range of products and solutions. With a focus on premium technology and personalised customer experiences, the Company caters to the evolving needs of consumers seeking enhanced home entertainment and connected living solutions.

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