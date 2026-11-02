Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder for Rs 30.81 Cr Road Construction Project in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 2: Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON) (NSE: SPCON), one of the leading infrastructure-focused EPC company engaged in roads & highways, bridges, industrial projects, and civil construction works, has emerged as the L1 bidder for a new road construction project in Odisha, involving the widening and strengthening of existing roads across approximately 14.8 km in Jharsuguda district.

L1 Bidder – PWD Odisha Road Construction Project

Awarded Order – PWD Odisha

Client: Public Works Department (PWD), Odisha

Public Works Department (PWD), Odisha Project: Road construction work

Road construction work Scope of Work: Improvement of approximately 14.8 km of road stretches, comprising 11.8 km of Dalgaon–Tilia road, 1.5 km of Charpali–Dangaghat road and 1.5 km of Rampella Bridge approaches .

Improvement of approximately of road stretches, comprising . Location: Jharsuguda district, Odisha

Jharsuguda district, Odisha Project Value: ₹30.81 Cr (L1 bid value)

Status: Emerged as L1 bidder under CRIF.

The addition of the new road construction project in Jharsuguda, Odisha, marks a positive development in Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited’s business activities. The project is expected to enhance its order book strength, support revenue visibility over the execution period and create further opportunities to leverage its execution capabilities in Odisha’s infrastructure sector.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Srinibas Pradhan, Managing Director of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited, said: “We continued to focus on expanding our project portfolio and strengthening our presence in Odisha’s infrastructure sector. We emerged as the L1 bidder for a road construction project in Jharsuguda, Odisha, marking a positive addition to our business development activities.

We see potential to leverage our regional experience and capabilities to tap into further opportunities in the road construction segment.

Going forward, our focus will remain on converting project opportunities into executable orders, ensuring timely project execution and maintaining operational efficiency while exploring further opportunities across the road and infrastructure development segment.”

About Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON)

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON) is an infrastructure-focused EPC company engaged in roads & highways, bridges, industrial projects, and civil construction works. With over two decades of industry experience, the company has built a strong presence through efficient execution, technical expertise, and long-standing relationships with government departments and institutional clients.

The company’s structure includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Srinibas Pradhan Infra Private Limited, a PWD Special Class Contractor in Odisha, while SPCON operates as a PWD Class A Contractor. This enables participation across a broader range of government tenders while retaining existing contractor qualifications. SPCON is also certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards.

SPCON operates with an integrated business model supported by in-house construction capabilities, owned machinery, and quality-control infrastructure. The company maintains operational efficiency through backward integration and on-site testing facilities, ensuring better execution control and quality standards.

The transition into a public limited company and listing on the NSE Emerge platform in 2026 marked a key milestone in the company’s growth journey. In FY26, SPCON reported consolidated total income of ₹9,030.24 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,506.53 lakhs, and PAT of ₹821.02 lakhs.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or subsequent.

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