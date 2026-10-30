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Home > BL News > Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve

Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve

Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve

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Last updated: October 30, 2026 11:29:10 IST

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Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve

New Delhi [India], October 30: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd has reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit surging 86.12% year-on-year to ₹7.78 crore, compared with ₹4.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s consolidated revenue increased 28.48% to ₹216.97 crore during the July–September 2026 quarter, against ₹168.87 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting healthy growth in business operations.

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A key highlight of the quarterly performance was the significant improvement in profitability, with net profit growing more than three times faster than revenue in percentage terms. The company’s net profit margin expanded to 3.6% from 2.5% a year earlier, indicating improved earnings efficiency.

The latest results demonstrate strengthening operational performance, supported by higher revenue generation and better profit conversion. The company recorded an additional ₹48.10 crore in quarterly revenue, while net profit increased by ₹3.60 crore compared with the corresponding period last year.

The improved financial performance could attract investor attention, particularly as the company continues to expand its business operations and strengthen its presence in the pharmaceutical sector.

Going forward, sustained revenue growth, improving margins and earnings consistency will remain important factors for investors tracking Sudarshan Pharma’s financial performance.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 11:29 AM IST
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Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve

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Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve

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Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve
Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve
Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve
Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% to Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% as Margins Improve

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