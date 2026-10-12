“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

“Our Goal Is to Build an India That Honours Its Glorious Heritage and Ensures a Secure Future”: Dr. Chinmay Pandya

New Delhi [India], October 10: A grand three-day celebration marking the birth centenary of revered Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, who transformed women’s empowerment into a powerful force for social change, will be held in the national capital from October 31 to November 2 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Thousands of Gayatri Parivar devotees and spiritual practitioners from India and abroad are expected to participate in this historic event.

As part of the preparations for the centenary celebrations, a special gathering of volunteers and representatives from the National Capital Region (NCR) was organised at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to nation-building, spreading Mataji’s ideals to every section of society, and ensuring the success of the forthcoming celebrations. The event is being organised under the guidance of Shantikunj, Haridwar, the international headquarters of the All World Gayatri Parivar.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Union Minister of State Shri Durgadas Uikey said that the present era represents Mahakal’s cycle of transformation, a significant phase in which new possibilities for positive social change are emerging. He observed that divine feminine energies are actively contributing to the rebuilding of the nation, while women’s strength, talent, capabilities and collective organisational power are playing an increasingly important role in India’s progress.

Presiding over the gathering, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and leader of the Birth Centenary Celebrations, said that the convergence of three historic milestones—the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, the centenary of the Akhand Deep (Eternal Flame), and the centenary of the spiritual practices of Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya—carries a profound message of positive transformation for society.

He emphasised that this unique confluence of three sacred centenaries inspires individuals to connect spiritual practice with service, values with everyday conduct, and spiritual consciousness with meaningful social transformation.

Dr. Pandya stated that this is a defining moment for the awakening of India’s cultural identity, spiritual heritage and immense national potential. It is a time for those whose hearts resonate with the call for national upliftment to rise and contribute meaningfully to society.

Reflecting on the lives, vision and extraordinary contributions of Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya and Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, he described the present period as a crucial phase of transformation. He stressed that it is the collective responsibility of society to take their timeless teachings to every household, translate their ideals into everyday life, and inspire constructive social change.

“The All World Gayatri Parivar is committed to building an India where every individual takes pride in the nation’s glorious heritage and where future generations can look ahead with a sense of security, confidence and hope,” Dr. Pandya said.

He further emphasised that taking the message of nation-building to every citizen is an urgent need of the times. Achieving this vision requires strengthening moral values, a spirit of service, ethical conduct and awareness of civic and national responsibilities throughout society.

Earlier, Shri Vikas Kumar, IAS, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), highlighted that awareness of civic duties, love for the nation and active participation in national development are the fundamental pillars of a strong and progressive India.

On the occasion, Dr. Chinmay Pandya felicitated the distinguished guests by presenting them with ceremonial shawls bearing the Gayatri Mahamantra and other tokens of respect.

The gathering witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 Gayatri Parivar volunteers from the National Capital Region, along with several prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister of State Shri Durgadas Uikey, senior advocate Shri Siddharth Luthra, Member of Parliament Shri Ajay Bhatt, and numerous distinguished citizens.

The event reflected a renewed collective commitment to the ideals of spiritual awakening, women’s empowerment, social harmony, moral transformation and nation-building, setting the stage for the grand birth centenary celebrations scheduled to take place in

New Delhi from October 31 to November 2, 2026.