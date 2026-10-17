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Home > BL News > Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

Written By:
Last updated: October 17, 2026 14:44:11 IST

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Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

A curated line-up of coveted beauty names meets functional design in a limited-edition Luggage created with Mokobara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: For the festive season, Tira presents its new Advent Calendar, housed in a limited-edition Mokobara cabin bag created in the signature Tira peach with accents of red. It’s designed to be unwrapped, treasured and taken along on every journey that follows.

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Unzip the bag and step into a world of discovery. Inside, 24 surprises are waiting, each one a small celebration of the season and the joy of finding something new. The calendar has been designed with 24 beauty essentials, each chosen with care to build a complete beauty wardrobe.

The edit opens with skincare from Medicube, The Ordinary, Beauty of Joseon, and SKIN1004 with hydrating, treating and glow-giving favourites for every step of a daily routine. Makeup must-haves from Fenty Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana, Huda Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, NARS KIKO Milano and more, from everyday staples to statement shades. Haircare and body care essentials from Molton Brown, Olaplex to L’occitane, for head-to-toe pampering. To top it all off, the signature fragrance from Burberry, the finishing touch to every look.

This Christmas, the Tira Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for the beauty lover, the frequent traveller, or anyone who deserves a little everyday magic. It’s a present that keeps on giving: 24 days of discovery, followed by a cabin bag that goes on every adventure after. Personalise it with their name and give a gift that’s as thoughtful as it is memorable. When the last product is revealed, the journey with Tira is only beginning..

Priced at RS.24,999 and holding products worth over Rs.68,000, the Tira Advent Calendar brings together 24 beauty surprises and a cabin bag made to last. It’s a gift that carries on well after the final reveal.

Pre-orders starting 20th October on Tira.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2026 2:44 PM IST
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Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

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Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

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Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026
Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026
Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026
Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

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