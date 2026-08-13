Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Written By:
Last updated: August 13, 2026 12:34:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: In a powerful celebration of patriotism, unity and national pride, thousands of Mumbaikars, including a large number of Gen Z and young citizens, came together at the Worli Promenade on Mumbai’s Coastal Road for the grand Tiranga Fest, turning the iconic seafront into a vibrant sea of Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

The Tiranga Fest witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across Mumbai, who came together to celebrate the spirit of India and reaffirm their pride in the nation. The highlight of the celebration was the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, who joined the celebrations with the Tricolour in his hands, adding a powerful message of unity and national pride to the occasion.

You Might Be Interested In
Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

As India enters the 80th year of Independence, the Tiranga Fest celebrated the remarkable journey of the nation and the aspirations that lie ahead. With India emerging as the world’s fourth-largest economy and moving towards the ambitious goals of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2029 and a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the celebration reflected the confidence, energy and collective spirit of a nation on the move.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis said:

“Today, I see two oceans—the Indian Ocean before me and an ocean of the Tricolour around us. This flag is a symbol of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and soldiers. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is today the world’s fourth-largest economy and emerging as a global leader in technology, innovation and space. With the world’s largest youth population, no force can stop India’s march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. We must rise above caste, creed and differences and walk together with one vision—Tricolour in our hearts and pride in our nation. The true revolution today is not just ‘Quit India’, but ‘Build a Developed India”

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ameet Satam said:

“On behalf of Mumbaikars, the Tiranga Fest at the Worli Coastal Road Promenade is a celebration of our pride in the nation and the spirit of a rising Bharat. As India enters its 80th year of Independence, our nation has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy, with the Tiranga’s glory reaching every corner of the world—and even the Moon. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is moving with determination towards becoming a developed nation. The overwhelming participation of Mumbaikars, especially our youth, reflects the deep sense of patriotism and confidence in India’s journey. It is truly heartening to see thousands of citizens come together with the Tricolour and celebrate the spirit of a rising Bharat.”

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

The celebrations were attended by BJP Maharashtra President Shri Ravindra Chavan, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Shri Ashish Shelar, Shri Rahul Narwekar, Smt. Chitra Wagh, Shri Pravin Darekar, Shri Yogesh Sagar, Shri Parag Alavani, Shri Atul Bhatkhalkar, Shri Sanjay Upadhyay and Smt. Manisha Chaudhari, along with several other respected MLAs from Mumbai.

Padma Shri Bhiklya Lhadkya Dhinga and Mumbai Mayor Smt. Ritu Tawde also joined the celebrations, alongside thousands of Mumbaikars and young citizens who gathered to celebrate national pride under the Tricolour.

The participation of Gen Z and Mumbai’s youth added a distinctive energy to the celebration, reflecting a generation that is not only proud of India’s journey but also ready to take responsibility for shaping its future.

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, Worli Promenade was transformed into a vibrant sea of Tricolour, as citizens gathered with the national flag, creating a powerful visual expression of India’s unity, pride and youthful energy.

The celebration concluded with a strong collective sentiment of “One Nation, One Spirit”, reaffirming the spirit of unity and the resolve of Indians to stand together—today, tomorrow and always.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Exclusive-Inside the Google executive moves that led to its big AI reshuffle

Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Project Manobal, Marking a Historic New Era in Government School Education and Mental Health Education

India's Black Box secures $131 million data centre order from U.S. hyperscaler

Morning Bid: Fed bets cool, BOJ wagers heat up

LATEST NEWS

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open, to face Rybakina

BRIEF-Precot June-Quarter Consol Profit 266.1 Million Rupees

Shelved no more: 'Coyote Vs. Acme' brings Looney Tunes back to big screen

Shein eyes Hong Kong market debut on August 28, source says

Leon knock Inter Miami out of Leagues Cup as Messi returns in 3-2 defeat

BRIEF-Ofwat says £3.4 Bln Of Funding Provisionally Approved For 13 Water Companies

India's Black Box secures $131 million data centre order from U.S. hyperscaler

'Barbie 2' faces uncertainty as Warner Bros, filmmakers fail to reach compensation deal

Americans Shelton, Nakashima to meet in Canadian Open final

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride
Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride
Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride
Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

QUICK LINKS