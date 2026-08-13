Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: In a powerful celebration of patriotism, unity and national pride, thousands of Mumbaikars, including a large number of Gen Z and young citizens, came together at the Worli Promenade on Mumbai’s Coastal Road for the grand Tiranga Fest, turning the iconic seafront into a vibrant sea of Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

The Tiranga Fest witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across Mumbai, who came together to celebrate the spirit of India and reaffirm their pride in the nation. The highlight of the celebration was the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, who joined the celebrations with the Tricolour in his hands, adding a powerful message of unity and national pride to the occasion.

As India enters the 80th year of Independence, the Tiranga Fest celebrated the remarkable journey of the nation and the aspirations that lie ahead. With India emerging as the world’s fourth-largest economy and moving towards the ambitious goals of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2029 and a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the celebration reflected the confidence, energy and collective spirit of a nation on the move.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis said:

“Today, I see two oceans—the Indian Ocean before me and an ocean of the Tricolour around us. This flag is a symbol of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and soldiers. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is today the world’s fourth-largest economy and emerging as a global leader in technology, innovation and space. With the world’s largest youth population, no force can stop India’s march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. We must rise above caste, creed and differences and walk together with one vision—Tricolour in our hearts and pride in our nation. The true revolution today is not just ‘Quit India’, but ‘Build a Developed India”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ameet Satam said:

“On behalf of Mumbaikars, the Tiranga Fest at the Worli Coastal Road Promenade is a celebration of our pride in the nation and the spirit of a rising Bharat. As India enters its 80th year of Independence, our nation has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy, with the Tiranga’s glory reaching every corner of the world—and even the Moon. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is moving with determination towards becoming a developed nation. The overwhelming participation of Mumbaikars, especially our youth, reflects the deep sense of patriotism and confidence in India’s journey. It is truly heartening to see thousands of citizens come together with the Tricolour and celebrate the spirit of a rising Bharat.”

The celebrations were attended by BJP Maharashtra President Shri Ravindra Chavan, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Shri Ashish Shelar, Shri Rahul Narwekar, Smt. Chitra Wagh, Shri Pravin Darekar, Shri Yogesh Sagar, Shri Parag Alavani, Shri Atul Bhatkhalkar, Shri Sanjay Upadhyay and Smt. Manisha Chaudhari, along with several other respected MLAs from Mumbai.

Padma Shri Bhiklya Lhadkya Dhinga and Mumbai Mayor Smt. Ritu Tawde also joined the celebrations, alongside thousands of Mumbaikars and young citizens who gathered to celebrate national pride under the Tricolour.

The participation of Gen Z and Mumbai’s youth added a distinctive energy to the celebration, reflecting a generation that is not only proud of India’s journey but also ready to take responsibility for shaping its future.

Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea, Worli Promenade was transformed into a vibrant sea of Tricolour, as citizens gathered with the national flag, creating a powerful visual expression of India’s unity, pride and youthful energy.

The celebration concluded with a strong collective sentiment of “One Nation, One Spirit”, reaffirming the spirit of unity and the resolve of Indians to stand together—today, tomorrow and always.

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