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Home > BL News > Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary

Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary

Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary

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Last updated: October 13, 2026 10:19:11 IST

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Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary

Engineered for extreme water repellency, multi-surface protection, and effortless spray-and-wipe application without streaking or hazing.

New Delhi [India], October 12: Turtle Wax India, an Eighty-year-old global leader in automotive surface care, has officially launched its advanced spray coating, Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead, in India. Formulated to provide the highest level of water repellency across the brand’s portfolio, Pure Bead introduces an extreme hydrophobic barrier engineered to keep vehicles visibly cleaner for longer under demanding road conditions.

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Pure Bead establishes an immediate molecular bond across vehicle surfaces, creating intense surface tension that forces water to bead tightly and roll off rapidly. This fast roll-off action

prevents moisture, road grime, environmental fallout, and fine dust from adhering to panels, significantly reducing regular wash frequency and easing routine vehicle maintenance.

A defining breakthrough of Pure Bead lies in its foolproof application. Unlike conventional ceramic spray products that can be temperamental to over application or require meticulous buffing techniques, Pure Bead guarantees a completely streak-free finish regardless of volume used. Car Owners simply spray the formula onto panels and wipe it clean with a microfiber cloth, achieving high-gloss clarity without hazing, high spots, smearing, or guesswork.

Engineered as a versatile multi-surface solution, the formulation requires no specialized tools, heat lamps, or professional bay training. It performs safely and effectively across both gloss and matte paint finishes, vinyl wraps, and paint protection films. The chemistry extends full environmental protection to exterior glass, mirrors, plastic moldings, metal badges, and rubber trims without staining or leaving powdery chalk residues.

Highlighting the product’s role in the Indian market, Dibya Swarup Panigrahi, Marketing Director, Turtle Wax India & ASEAN, stated, “Vehicle ownership in India is deeply tied to personal pride and family milestones, yet our Car Owners face tough realities with intense sun, seasonal monsoons, and airborne dust. Pure Bead directly addresses these daily conditions. It provides professional-grade hydrophobic defense in a simple spray-and-wipe format that anyone can use with total confidence. Whether applied by a weekend DIY enthusiast at home or used across our studio bays as an added layer of preservation, Pure Bead sets a practical standard for modern car care.”

The product launch coincides with Turtle Wax celebrating 80 years of global surface innovation, marked by an official visit to Bengaluru by Global Chief Executive Officer Laurie King. During her visit, King highlighted the brand’s rapid regional expansion, with Turtle Wax scaling past 110 co-branded Car Care Studios across the country alongside plans to add over 50 more studios in the coming year.

Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead is now launched exclusively on Amazon India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The product will be available across Turtle Wax Car Care studios and retail outlets during the Diwali season.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary
Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary
Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary
Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary

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