UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

Bare Kind makes India entry, to offer bamboo socks across men, women and children

New Delhi [India], September 18: Bare Kind, the UK’s leading bamboo sock brand recognised for its vibrant animal-inspired designs and direct-impact conservation model, has officially launched in India. The brand enters one of Asia’s fastest-growing consumer markets through a venture with House of Kraft, a Delhi-based global multi-brand firm. House of Kraft will be handling local operations and marketing for Bare Kind in India.

The launch brings Bare Kind’s signature bamboo socks to Indian consumers for the first time. Available for men, women, and children, the breathable, moisture-wicking, and engineered-for-all-weather comfort range for India includes four themed collections: Wild & Safari, Ocean & Arctic, Cute & Quirky, and Pet Lovers.

Bare Kind’s defining proposition is its direct-impact model: 10% of profits from every pair sold is donated to a charity tied to the specific animal featured on that sock. Founded in 2018, the brand has partnered with more than 30 wildlife charities worldwide, funding conservation work across tropical rainforests, marine ecosystems, and endangered species recovery programs. Customers are not just buying a sock — they are choosing which animal they want to support.

Lucy Jeffrey, Founder, Bare Kind, when asked about the India launch, stated, “Bengal Tigers, Rhinos, Lions, Elephants and Bare Kind Socks. What do they all have in common? They can be found in India. We are incredibly proud to be bringing our animal socks here. Helping save the world’s animals is our mission, and coming to India feels like the biggest step we have ever taken toward that goal.”

The brand is a certified B Corp that meets rigorous global standards for social and environmental performance and maintains 100% carbon-neutral status across its entire supply chain through Gold Standard carbon offsets.

The launch targets a growing segment of Indian shoppers seeking products with a clear purpose: premium quality, distinctive design, and a meaningful story behind every purchase.

“India has always had animals at the heart of its stories, its symbols, its forests and its everyday imagination. Bare Kind brings that love into something as simple and joyful as a pair of socks — playful on the surface, purposeful at its core. With Bare Kind India, we want to offer something that feels fun to wear, easy to gift, and meaningful beyond the product itself,” said Neha Khanna, Founder, House of Kraft.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.barekind.co.in

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