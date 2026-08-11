VTDS Signs Strategic Technology Pact with Czech Republic’s DEUS Automation

New Delhi [India], August 10: Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), a company licensed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the manufacture and proof-test of small arms and ammunition, has entered into a landmark strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, marking a significant milestone in defence industrial cooperation between India and the Czech Republic. The agreement represents one of the first major technology-transfer collaborations in the small-calibre ammunition sector between the two countries and underscores a shared commitment to strengthening long-term defence manufacturing collaboration between the two nations.

The partnership reinforces the growing strategic and defence relationship between India and the Czech Republic while supporting India’s vision of building a globally competitive and self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem. Through this collaboration, VTDS will gain access to advanced international manufacturing technologies and expertise that will contribute to the development of world-class ammunition production capabilities in India.

Founded by Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, and Ms. Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS has emerged as a forward-looking Indian defence enterprise focused on advancing indigenous capabilities in the small arms and ammunition domain. Backed by its manufacturing and proof-testing licence from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the company has consistently pursued a strategy of combining global technological excellence with domestic manufacturing strength, aligning its growth with India’s broader objective of defence self-reliance and industrial modernisation.

Under the agreement, DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, will provide advanced manufacturing technology for the production of small-calibre ammunition in India. The technology transfer will enable VTDS to establish manufacturing capabilities built on international quality benchmarks, precision engineering standards, and modern production systems, creating a strong foundation for future growth and technological advancement.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge global defence technologies to India through trusted international collaborations,” said Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, VTDS. “By working with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, we are taking a meaningful step towards building world-class manufacturing capabilities in India while contributing to the nation’s long-term defence preparedness and industrial self-reliance.”

Ms. Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS, added, “This collaboration is not only about technology transfer; it is about building a sustainable ecosystem of innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic capability. We believe partnerships of this nature will play an important role in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing landscape and creating enduring industrial value for the future.”

Representing DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, Mr. Alex Černý, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board and Mr. Ondřej Černý, Manager of Sales, Projects & Purchase, emphasised the importance of the partnership as a long-term industrial collaboration focused on technology exchange, advanced manufacturing, and innovation. They noted that the agreement reflects a shared vision of supporting India’s expanding defence manufacturing ambitions through the transfer of proven international expertise and production technologies.

The collaboration is closely aligned with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives in the defence sector. By enabling domestic production through advanced technology transfer, the partnership is expected to contribute to reducing dependence on imports, strengthening indigenous manufacturing capacity, enhancing supply chain resilience, and supporting India’s long-term defence preparedness.

Beyond its immediate manufacturing objectives, the alliance establishes a framework for sustained cooperation between Indian and Czech defence industries in the areas of technology exchange, industrial development, and future innovation. It represents a new chapter in bilateral defence cooperation and positions VTDS as a key contributor to India’s evolving defence manufacturing landscape and its journey towards greater strategic and technological self-reliance.