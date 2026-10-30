Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Management Team Visits Russia to Participate in: Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026

Ambala (Haryana) [India], October 30: Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited (WOSAL, the Company) (BSE: 544636), one of India’s leading one-stop study abroad, immigration and language training consultancy companies, participated in the “SECOND TIME: Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026”, held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

Engagement with Russian educational institutions and recruitment stakeholders at the Russia–India Business Forum 2026

Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026 brought together business representatives and stakeholders to promote bilateral cooperation and explore cross-border business opportunities.

During the forum, the management team interacted with representatives of various universities, placement agencies, and government departments to gain insights into university admission requirements and explore potential areas of collaboration with international recruiters. These interactions provided an opportunity to understand avenues for connecting eligible Indian students & candidates with overseas education & employment opportunities.

Strengthening Global Engagement

The Company provides services across study abroad, immigration, visa counselling, admission assistance, and English and foreign language test preparation, along with organising overseas recruitment drives to facilitate international employment opportunities.

Participation in the forum marks an effort to broaden the Company’s international engagement and build connections with Russian educational institutions and recruitment stakeholders. These interactions may provide a foundation for exploring future collaborations in overseas education and international workforce placement.

About the Visit

Event: Second TIME: Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026

Location: Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia

Dates: October 14–17, 2026

Key Engagements: The management team held meetings and engaged in networking with representatives of various universities, placement agencies and government departments. Discussions focused on university admission requirements, potential international recruitment partnerships and opportunities for future collaboration.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Pardeep Balyan, Managing Director of Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited, said, “Our participation in the Second TIME: Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026 provided a valuable platform to engage with representatives of Russian universities, recruitment agencies and government departments. The discussions focused on understanding education and workforce requirements, while exploring potential avenues for collaboration. These interactions offered valuable insights into overseas education opportunities and the potential to connect eligible Indian students and skilled professionals with international institutions and employers.

We aim to build on these engagements to develop international recruitment partnerships and expand our presence in overseas workforce placement, while continuing to facilitate access to education, immigration and employment opportunities for students and professionals.

About Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited

Western Overseas Study Abroad is a one-stop study-abroad, immigration and test-preparation consultancy headquartered in Ambala City, Haryana, with a network of 11 branch offices across North India and Indore. The Company offers comprehensive services across study, tourist, work and permanent resident (PR) visa counselling, admissions support, language and test-preparation coaching (IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, CELPIP and foreign languages), exam booking, education loan facilitation, and post-admission support.

WOSAL maintains a growing network of over 200 partner universities and colleges across leading international education destinations, enabling students to access a wide range of higher education opportunities worldwide.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)