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Home > BL News > Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

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Last updated: August 4, 2026 16:08:11 IST

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Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

New Delhi [India], August 4: At a time when music is increasingly driven by algorithms, fleeting trends and instant gratification, singer, composer and producer Nisschal Zaveri is taking a refreshingly different path. Rather than reinventing the ghazal, he is focused on making it relevant for today’s listeners without compromising the soul of the art form.

Having spent over a decade working behind the scenes as a music producer, composer and studio entrepreneur, Nisschal has collaborated across film music, independent projects, devotional compositions and classical recordings. Today, however, his creative energy is centred on the genre that first shaped his musical identity, ghazals.

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For Nisschal, the conversation around classical music has often been framed incorrectly. He believes younger audiences are not disconnected from poetry or melody; they simply haven’t been introduced to them in a way that feels accessible and contemporary. Instead of altering the essence of the ghazal, he believes the responsibility lies in creating experiences that allow audiences to discover its timeless beauty on their own.

His approach reflects years of classical training. Beginning his musical journey at the age of six, Nisschal immersed himself in Hindustani classical vocal music while also learning the tabla, later expanding his understanding of ragas through sitar. That foundation continues to influence every performance and composition he creates today.

What distinguishes Nisschal is his ability to bridge tradition with contemporary presentation. His performances retain the emotional depth, poetic richness and musical discipline that define the ghazal, while embracing production values and formats that resonate with modern audiences. It is a philosophy that respects heritage while acknowledging the changing ways in which people experience music.

This vision extends beyond recordings. Through thoughtfully curated live performances and larger musical concepts, Nisschal is building immersive experiences that invite listeners into the world of Urdu poetry and Hindustani music. His acclaimed production Whispers of the Infinite is one such example, bringing together orchestral arrangements and classical ghazal traditions in a way that appeals to both seasoned listeners and first-time audiences.

At a time when musical genres are constantly evolving, Nisschal remains convinced that authenticity is the greatest innovation. Rather than chasing trends, he is committed to preserving the emotional honesty that has made ghazals endure across generations.

As more young listeners begin exploring meaningful, lyrical music once again, Nisschal Zaveri is emerging as one of the voices helping shape that renewed appreciation. His work isn’t about changing the ghazal, it’s about ensuring that one of India’s most cherished musical traditions continues to find new audiences, one heartfelt performance at a time.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 4:08 PM IST
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Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

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Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

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Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention
Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention
Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention
Why Nisschal Zaveri Believes the Future of Ghazals Lies in Authenticity, Not Reinvention

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