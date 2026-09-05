XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 5: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, hosted a two-day Journal of Management Studies (JMS) Publishing Workshop from August 31 to September 1, 2026, bringing together doctoral scholars, faculty members and distinguished members of the global academic community for an intensive engagement focused on scholarly publishing, research excellence and the doctoral journey.

The workshop was formally inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a prayer song. The JMS editorial team was welcomed by the XLRI leadership with (Dr.) Fr. Sebastian George, S.J., Director, XLRI, welcoming Prof. Johann Fortwengel, General Editor, Journal of Management Studies; (Dr.) Fr. Donald D’Silva, S.J., Dean (Administration & Finance), welcoming Prof. Shameen Prashantham, Co-Editor, and Prof. Sanjay Patro, Dean (Academics), welcoming Prof. Claudia Gabbioneta, Co-Editor.

The first day featured a series of sessions by the JMS editorial team. Prof. Johann Fortwengel led a session on “Publishing in JMS,” offering insights into the expectations and processes of publishing impactful scholarly research. He said, “Every editor tries to publish really interesting and impactful research. We want to try to help authors find a way to get the best out of their papers and turn them into the best version of their paper.”

Prof. Claudia Gabbioneta conducted a session on “Crafting a Theoretical Contribution,” emphasising the importance of research that advances knowledge beyond empirical findings. She noted, “Providing a theoretical contribution means to make sure that your study changes, challenges or fundamentally advances our knowledge of the concepts, the relationships between the concepts or the relevant theories in the literature.”

Prof. Shameen Prashantham led a session on “Navigating the Revise and Resubmission Process,” highlighting the importance of engaging constructively with reviewer feedback. He said, “You might think that the paper is ready once you submit it, but most likely it’s not. It takes time and engaging with the feedback that you get is going to be hopefully helpful as you develop your idea into a full paper.”

A major highlight of the second day was the JMS Panel Discussion on “Career Reflection and Role of Publication,” moderated by Prof. Abdul Qadir, XLRI Jamshedpur. The panel featured Prof. Johann Fortwengel, General Editor, Journal of Management Studies, Prof. Claudia Gabbioneta and Prof. Shameen Prashantham, Associate Editors, Journal of Management Studies, Prof. Munish Kumar Thakur, Dean (Academics), XLRI Delhi-NCR, Prof. Sanjeev Varshney, Professor, XLRI Jamshedpur, and Prof. Tina K. Stephen, Associate Professor, XLRI Jamshedpur. The discussion offered diverse perspectives on academic careers, scholarly publishing and the role of publications in shaping professional and research journeys.

Another key highlight of the programme was the session, “The Human Advantage in an AI-Powered Classroom,” conducted by Amit Siddhartha, Senior Strategic Relationship Manager, Harvard Business Impact, exploring the continuing importance of human capabilities, learning and interaction in an increasingly AI-enabled educational environment.

The programme also featured sessions on academic writing, research presentations and academic wellbeing, followed by a scholars’ panel titled “The Hidden Curriculum of a PhD,” exploring the experiences and learnings that shape doctoral education beyond formal academic requirements. The two-day JMS Publishing Workshop reflected XLRI’s continued commitment to strengthening its research ecosystem and creating meaningful platforms for doctoral scholars to engage with globally recognised academic leaders and contemporary research practices.

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