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Home > BL News > YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture

YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture

YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture

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Last updated: September 8, 2026 11:47:25 IST

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YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Yaap Digital Limited (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015), a new-age digital marketing, content and technology services company, has been appointed as the Digital & Media Partner for Parle Candy Culture, strengthening its portfolio of leading consumer brands and reinforcing its expertise in building culturally relevant, digital-first brand narratives.

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, YAAP has secured the integrated creative and media mandate for Parle Candy Culture, Parle Products’ digital-first confectionery platform that brings together some of India’s most iconic candy brands, including Kismi, Mango Bite, Orange Bite, Mazelo, Poppins, Rol-a-Cola, Londonderry, 2 in 1 Éclair, Kapi Candy, Mazelo Fruit gang, Duet, Smoothies, Fusion, Kacha Mango Bite.

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Since its launch, Parle Candy Culture has built a vibrant online community by celebrating the nostalgia and joy associated with India’s favourite candies. Through this partnership, the brand aims to further strengthen its digital presence by creating engaging, culture-led content and meaningful consumer experiences that resonate with audiences across platforms.

Under the mandate, YAAP will lead the brand’s integrated social and media strategy, encompassing digital communication, content creation, social media management, influencer collaborations, and media planning and buying. The partnership will focus on developing always-on storytelling, topical campaigns, creator-led conversations, festive moments, and performance-driven media strategies that deepen consumer engagement while expanding the brand’s digital footprint.

By combining AI-powered insights, data-driven decision-making, and culturally relevant storytelling, YAAP will help Parle Candy Culture build stronger connections with existing audiences while reaching the next generation of consumers through innovative digital experiences.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products, said: Parle Candy Culture has always been about celebrating the timeless love consumers have for our iconic confectionery brands while staying relevant in today’s digital-first world. As we continue to evolve our digital presence, we were looking for a partner who could seamlessly blend creativity with strategic media thinking. YAAP’s integrated approach, digital expertise, and understanding of modern consumer behavior make them the right partner for this journey. We look forward to creating engaging campaigns that strengthen our connection with consumers across generations.”

Speaking on the Partnership, Mr. Manan Kapur, Senior Partner at YAAP, said: Parle is one of India’s most iconic and loved brands, with a confectionery portfolio that has created memories across generations. We are excited to partner with Parle Candy Culture and bring together creativity, content, creators, and media to build conversations that are both culturally relevant and performance-driven. At YAAP, our focus will be on crafting impactful storytelling backed by data and AI-powered insights, helping the brand deepen consumer engagement while continuing to build its digital legacy.”

The partnership marks another significant milestone in YAAP’s growing FMCG portfolio and reflects the company’s commitment to delivering integrated marketing solutions that combine creativity, technology and media to drive measurable business outcomes.

About Parle Products

Since 1929, Parle has grown to become India’s leading manufacturer of biscuits, snacks and confectionery. As the makers of the world’s largest-selling biscuit, Parle-G, along with a portfolio of iconic brands across categories, Parle has built a legacy of quality, trust and value that has been cherished by generations of consumers in India and across the world.

About Yaap Digital Limited

YAAP is a new-age digital marketing, content & technology services company, operating in the fastest-growing segment of the marketing and creator economy market.

YAAP is a unified, purely digital business that disrupts the traditional agency model by bringing together data, AI-powered technology and content to deliver new-age marketing solutions. The company partners with global, multinational, regional and local brands, as well as youth-driven creator brands, delivering integrated digital solutions in an always-on marketing environment.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 8, 2026 11:47 AM IST
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YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture

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YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture
YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture
YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture
YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate for Parle Candy Culture

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