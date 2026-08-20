Young Artist and Author Mehr Dhawan Launches Her Book ‘ARTSPOKEN’

New Delhi [India], August 20: A vivid fusion of Art and Poetry and an artistic landscape welcomed a fresh, evocative voice with the formal launch of “ARTSPOKEN,” a brilliant collection of original artworks and poetry centered on the environment, created by young artist and author Mehr Dhawan.

Yet another attempt by Mehr to blend her artistic and literary skills, where she equates “Mother as Earth” and “Daughter as Nature” in her poems. Some of the poems can get you teary-eyed, such as Cry beneath the Surface, and others like Eiffel get you a new perspective on Go Green.

Mehr Dhawan working as an Environment Changemaker

Like the eminent writers and poets of 18th-century Romanticism, Mehr uses nature and its imagery with subtle yet intricate personification and anthropomorphism, creating an experience that makes her audience feel and fall in love with Mother Earth and her natural ambiance.

The successful book launch event took place on Monday, July 20th, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Kunzum Books, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi — a vibrant cultural and literary hub celebrated for nurturing youth creativity.

“ARTSPOKEN represents a deeply personal yet universally relatable journey, seamlessly blending visual artistry with written verse to spark urgent reflection on our natural world.”

The event marked the official beginning of the book’s journey into the hands of readers, art enthusiasts, and literary critics alike, setting a high benchmark for youth expression on ecological themes.

A Distinguished Gathering

The launch was celebrated in the presence of an illustrious lineup of administrative leaders, policymakers, and leading educationists who gathered to champion youth creativity:

Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, IAS (Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India)

Special Chief Guest

Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS (Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi)— Chief Guest

Capt. Rohit Sen Bajaj(School Director, Pathways School Gurgaon) — Special Guest

Dimpu Sharma (Head of Secondary School, Pathways School Gurgaon) — Special Guest

Mrs Savita Bhutani Event Overview

Event Title: Official Book Launch of ARTSPOKEN by Mehr Dhawan

Date Held: Monday, July 20th

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kunzum Books, M60, First Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi – 110048, India

About the Author & Book

Mehr Dhawan is a young artist and writer whose work bridges fine art and literary expression, and places her as an environmental changemaker.

About the book

ARTSPOKEN pairs her evocative visual compositions with deeply reflective poems that explore ecological balance, nature, and human perception.