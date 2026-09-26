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Home > Business News > 74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction

74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction

74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction

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Last updated: September 26, 2026 19:49:11 IST

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74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction

New batch begins structured cadet pilot training across CAA’s flying training bases in Madhya Pradesh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 26: Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) has inducted 74 cadets into the CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program, marking the academy’s largest-ever induction for the program.

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The new batch was formally inducted at a ceremony held in Gurugram on September 17. The 74 cadets signed Letters of Intent, marking the beginning of their structured pathway to commercial pilot training at CAA under the CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program.

As part of the program, the cadets will undertake ground school at CAA’s Ground Training School at Gurugram, and flying training at CAA’s bases in Madhya Pradesh. The flying phase includes 185 hours on single-engine aircraft, 15 hours on the Diamond DA42 multi-engine aircraft and 30 hours of simulator training.The latest induction also reflects the growth of CAA’s flying training operations and its capacity to train larger cohorts of aspiring pilots.

With a fleet of 33 training aircraft, CAA operates from two flying airfields in Dhana and Neemuch, both supported by in-house CAR-145 maintenance facilities. Since commencing flight-training operations in 2008, the academy has trained more than 1,000 pilots.

Speaking about the induction, Dev Punj, Vice President at CAA, said, “Seventy-four cadets is a significant number for us, but the real work begins now. Each of these students has a long training journey ahead. Our responsibility is to ensure that they receive the right foundation and develop the standards expected of a professional pilot.”

The CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program is conducted by CAA in association with IndiGo and offers selected cadets a structured pathway through commercial pilot training. CAA currently operates flying training airfields at Dhana and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, supported by dedicated training infrastructure and a growing modern aircraft fleet.

About Chimes Aviation Academy

Chimes Aviation Academy (CAA) is a DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisation in India, offering ab initio pilot training programs for aspiring commercial pilots. Established in 2007, CAA is associated with IndiGo’s Cadet Pilot Program, providing flight training to cadets as part of their pathway to a commercial pilot career with the airline. With a focus on safety, quality and operational standards, CAA continues to strengthen its capabilities in pilot training, infrastructure, fleet and training systems, with its ground school in Gurugram and two flying airfields in Madhya Pradesh.

Media Contact
Bhavna Ahuja
Communications & Branding
Bhavna@caa.edu.in
+91 9810302692

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 26, 2026 7:49 PM IST
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74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction

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74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction
74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction
74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction
74 cadets join CAA IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program in its largest-ever induction

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