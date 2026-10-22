Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Written By:
Last updated: October 22, 2026 12:15:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

New Delhi [India], October 22: Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd rose nearly 9% on Thursday, October 22, after the jewellery retailer reported strong second-quarter results for FY27, while Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s additional stake purchase drew investor attention.

The company reported a 58% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹330.66 crore for the July–September quarter, compared with ₹209.54 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased 28% to ₹1,054.47 crore from ₹825.25 crore a year earlier.

You Might Be Interested In

The quarterly performance comes as PC Jeweller completes a significant financial turnaround. The company recently cleared its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks, achieving debt-free status. The reduction in interest expenses could support profitability in subsequent quarters.

PC Jeweller also received approximately ₹142 crore from export debtors during the September quarter, marking progress in recovering long-pending receivables.

Investor interest has also been driven by bulk deals. On October 21, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Ltd, purchased an additional 5.51 crore PC Jeweller shares at ₹18.39 apiece, amounting to approximately ₹101.33 crore, according to exchange data.

Earlier, on October 16, Halwasiya had purchased 5.10 crore shares worth approximately ₹73.59 crore at an average price of ₹14.43 per share.

The company plans to open up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12–18 months.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2026 12:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports

Genus Innovation unveils Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter, spotlights Maxilion Lithium-Ion Inverter at The Battery Show India & REI Expo 2026

Oil jumps on escalating Middle East conflict

Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Reborn Coffee – Enters Supply Agreement With Visvita For Aloe Vera Beverages On Oct 11, 2026

Asian governments step up cyber defences after PHP flaw

ARCHIVE: Title beckons for Antonelli but he may have to wait a week or two

BRIEF-HBX Group Signs Strategic Partnership With Trip.Com Group

US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports

ARCHIVE: Title beckons for Antonelli but he may have to wait a week or two

BRIEF-Energy Development Oman Appoints Oman Investment Bank As Liquidity Provider For Sukuk Issuance

Exclusive-TSMC seeks factory-equipment alternatives to thwart China's rare earths grip, sources say

Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

QUICK LINKS