Ajay’s Cafe Celebrates the Spirit of Brotherhood and Motorcycling with GMRA on World Motorcycle Day 2026

As hundreds of riders gather in Daman to celebrate the spirit of motorcycling, the initiative highlights a simple yet powerful message – every ride should end with a safe return home.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 18: Ajay’s Cafe, one of Gujarat’s most loved café and food brands, has announced its association with the Gujarat Motorcycle Riders Association (GMRA) for the celebration of World Motorcycle Day 2026, scheduled to be held on 20-21 June 2026 at Le Vino, Daman.

The two-day event is expected to bring together 160-200 motorcycle riders from across Gujarat and neighbouring regions for a celebration of riding culture, camaraderie, adventure, and responsible motorcycling. Organised by GMRA, the event will feature a range of activities including an off-road riding experience, pool party, games, entertainment sessions, networking opportunities, and community engagement activities.

Beyond the excitement of motorcycles and the spirit of brotherhood among riders, the association aims to deliver a powerful message on road safety and responsible riding. Through this partnership, Ajay’s Cafe and GMRA seek to remind riders that every journey should end safely because the true joy of riding lies in returning home to loved ones.

The initiative draws inspiration from Ajay’s Cafe’s philosophy of creating moments of happiness and togetherness. For the brand, the phrase “Happy Wali Feeling” extends beyond food and celebrations; it is equally about the peace of mind and joy experienced by families when their loved ones return home safely after every journey.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Jaideep Solanki, Founder Director, Ajay’s Cafe, said

“For me, motorcycling has always been more than a hobby – it is a passion that has introduced us to an incredible community of riders who share the same spirit of adventure, friendship and mutual respect. As members of GMRA, we have experienced first-hand the strong sense of brotherhood that exists within the riding fraternity. Our association with World Motorcycle Day is a celebration of that spirit.”

“At Ajay’s Cafe, we believe that the most meaningful journeys are the ones that create memories and bring people closer together. At the same time, every rider carries a responsibility towards the loved ones waiting back home. The true joy of any ride lies in returning safely, because that’s when families experience the real ‘Happy Wali Feeling’. We are proud to stand alongside GMRA in celebrating the riding community and the values that unite it.” He added.

GMRA has long been committed to promoting a culture of responsible riding while fostering a strong sense of brotherhood among motorcycle enthusiasts. The World Motorcycle Day celebrations will further strengthen this commitment by bringing together riders who share a common passion while advocating safe and disciplined riding practices.

About Ajay’s Cafe

Founded in 2014, Ajay’s Cafe is one of India’s fastest-growing vegetarian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains, committed to making quality food affordable and accessible to all. Operated by Ajay’s Good Food Private Limited, the brand has grown from its first outlet in Navsari, Gujarat, into a rapidly expanding café network across multiple cities, serving millions of customers with its signature cold coffee, burgers, pizzas, and other popular café offerings.

Built on the philosophy of delivering the “Happy Wali Feeling,” Ajay’s Cafe was established by brothers Ajay Solanki and Jaideep Solanki, who envisioned creating a people-centric food brand that combines affordability, consistency, and quality. Backed by a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft. production facility and an in-house testing laboratory, the company maintains stringent quality standards and consistency across its product offerings. Its robust supply chain ecosystem ensures timely deliveries to every outlet, enabling customers to enjoy fresh and high-quality food with every visit.

Ajay’s Cafe’s mission is to serve food that is good, delicious, and accessible to all, while its vision is to become India’s largest QSR chain by 2030. Guided by strong values of customer-centricity, operational excellence, ethical business practices, continuous improvement, and commitment to its people, the brand continues to expand its footprint while remaining focused on delivering value-driven dining experiences.

Beyond building a successful food brand, Ajay’s Cafe has created a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, empowering more than 200 entrepreneurs through its franchise network and generating employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 individuals across its operations and partner outlets.

For more information, visit https://ajays.co.in/