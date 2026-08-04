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Home > Business > YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection

YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection

YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection

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Last updated: August 4, 2026 13:04:18 IST

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YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection

New Delhi [India], August 3: YOHO, a homegrown brand, has always believed in the craft of combining comfort with design. And this time, they’ve added the magic of laughter & nostalgia to the mix.

Founded in 2021, YOHO is on a mission to create comfortable footwear without compromising on style. Driven by innovation and thoughtful design, YOHO crafts footwear that blends comfort technology with everyday wearability. From easygoing casuals to running shoes, the brand offers a wide range of styles for both men and women.

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At the heart of every pair is YOHO’s commitment to solving real footwear challenges through technology-led innovation and customer-first thinking. With signature comfort features and a design-first approach, the brand is steadily carving a space for itself as one of India’s fastest-growing footwear labels.

YOHO continues to reimagine everyday footwear, creating shoes that move with you, wherever life takes you.

YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection

This Friendship Day, the team at YOHO joined forces with a few special people next door to launch the FRIENDS collection. Kicking it off is the Central Perk-inspired shoe crafted with denim- equally timeless and iconic. This one’s unisex! With multiple removable patches featuring iconic quotes like “How you doin’?” and “Pivot!”, you can let your shoes do the talking.

Prateek Singhal, YOHO’s Founder, says, “This collection is an ode to 90s nostalgia. An iconic piece of TV, generations of people, including mine, have grown up watching FRIENDS. We made these shoes to have a chance to carry those memories, while staying comfortable- the foundation of every product we make at YOHO. These are the perfect accessories made for re-unions.”

And there’s another for the ladies, inspired by the fashionistas of the FRIENDS universe,  called the “We were on a break” sneakers. In these shoes, too, your feet never have to take a break from comfort.

Every pair is powered by YOHO’s FootPharmaYOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection Footbed, and holds you gently and strong as you pivot and dance through every episode of your life.

This Friendship Day, you found the pair that’s always there for you.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection

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YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection
YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection
YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection
YOHO Launches ‘The One With The Shoes’ – A FRIENDS-Inspired Footwear Collection

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