Aman Kumar Honoured as ‘Young Director of the Year’ for His Contribution to Healthcare Education and Skill Development in Bihar

Darbhanga [Bihar], September 02: Aman Kumar, Director of GD Goenka Healthcare Academy, Darbhanga, is emerging as a young education leader in Bihar with a strong focus on healthcare education, skill development, career counselling and public health awareness. With professional experience spanning banking, student counselling and education, Aman Kumar has worked consistently towards creating better learning and career opportunities for young people. He is an MBA graduate from Noida International University and an alumnus of The Scindia School, Gwalior. He began his professional journey with around two years of experience in corporate banking operations, including his association with the corporate arm of Axis Bank, before moving into the education sector. He later worked with BYJU’S in student counselling and admissions and has since built around 16 years of professional experience in education. His experience across different sectors has helped him develop a broader understanding of student aspirations, career planning and the importance of skill-based education in preparing young people for the future.

As the Director of GD Goenka Healthcare Academy, Aman Kumar is responsible for guiding academic administration, healthcare education programmes, institutional collaborations and student outreach initiatives. His approach to education focuses on combining classroom learning with practical exposure and industry-oriented skills. Under his leadership, the academy has been actively working towards creating awareness about healthcare careers while also promoting essential healthcare and emergency response skills among students. The academy has conducted Health Awareness Talks and CPR programmes at various educational and coaching centres in Darbhanga, including All In One Coaching Centre, Concept of Physics, Thakur Sir Mathematics Class, Cyber English Classes and SK Physics. The initiatives have focused on preventive healthcare, emergency response and the importance of timely medical intervention. The academy also provides Basic Life Support and CPR training, while its career counselling initiatives encourage students to explore skill-based opportunities in the healthcare sector. Through seminars, workshops, project-based learning and internships, students are given opportunities to gain practical exposure. The academy has also developed associations with institutions such as Paras Hospital, Darbhanga, GD Goenka University, Mangalayatan University, Medhavi Skills University, Indian Medical Association and National Skill Development Corporation to strengthen educational and industry exposure.

Recognising his work and leadership in the field of education and skill development, Aman Kumar was recently honoured with the ‘Young Director of the Year’ award at the International Innovative Summit & Awards – Delhi 2026. The award ceremony was held on 30 August 2026, where Aman Kumar was presented with a trophy and a Certificate of Appreciation. The recognition acknowledges his contribution as a young education leader and highlights his efforts towards promoting innovative approaches to education, healthcare training and skill development. At a time when the healthcare sector is witnessing increasing demand for trained and skilled professionals, initiatives that connect education with practical learning and career opportunities are becoming increasingly significant. Aman Kumar’s work reflects this changing approach to education, where students are encouraged to develop not only academic knowledge but also practical skills that can support their professional growth.

The recognition at the International Innovative Summit & Awards comes in addition to another recent honour received by Aman Kumar at the Hindustan Pride of Bihar 2026. He was presented with a Certificate of Excellence in recognition of his contribution to society. The award recognised his association with GD Goenka Healthcare Academy, Darbhanga, and his efforts towards education and community development. His work has extended beyond the academy through health awareness initiatives, welfare programmes for underprivileged communities, support initiatives for visually impaired individuals and educational guidance programmes in Bihar. These activities reflect his broader belief that education can play an important role not only in building careers but also in creating greater awareness and positive social impact.

The achievements also add to the recognition received by GD Goenka Healthcare Academy. In 2025, the academy was honoured with the Emerging Academy Award for its contribution to healthcare education and skill development. The institution has continued to focus on creating an ecosystem where students can gain knowledge along with practical experience and a better understanding of the healthcare industry. Through its various programmes and institutional associations, the academy aims to prepare students for the evolving requirements of the healthcare sector while encouraging them to become confident and skilled professionals.

For Aman Kumar, the ‘Young Director of the Year’ recognition represents an important milestone in his journey in education and leadership. His professional transition from corporate banking to student counselling and eventually to leading a healthcare-focused educational institution reflects his continued focus on youth development and career opportunities. His efforts in healthcare awareness, CPR training, career counselling, practical education and community initiatives demonstrate an approach that goes beyond conventional academic learning. With healthcare and allied sectors continuing to create new opportunities for skilled professionals, Aman Kumar aims to further strengthen healthcare education and provide students with the knowledge, skills and practical exposure needed to build successful careers while contributing meaningfully to society.

Beyond healthcare education and skill development, Aman Kumar and his students have also been actively involved in community health initiatives across villages in the region. As part of these efforts, students have conducted free health check-up camps in villages, providing basic health screenings including blood sugar, blood pressure, pulse, height, weight and eye check-ups. So far, these initiatives have benefited more than 10,000 people through free health check-ups, reflecting the academy’s commitment to taking healthcare awareness and basic preventive health services beyond the classroom and into local communities.