Beyond the Screen: STANFEST 2026 Brings Gaming, Technology and Entertainment Together

India’s largest creator and gaming fest returns for its third edition, expecting 30,000+ attendees and 20+ brands, including Google, Sony PlayStation, Garnier, Noise, and ITC.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27: Bengaluru, October 27, 2026: As India’s Genenials (Gen Z and millennials) increasingly move beyond digital interactions towards real-world experiences, STAN, a leading social gaming and community engagement platform, is set to host the third edition of STANFEST, powered by Garnier, on October 31, 2026, at Presidency University, Bengaluru.

Expected to bring together 30,000+ attendees, 1,500+ creators and 20+ brands, STANFEST reflects the growing convergence of gaming, entertainment, technology and social experiences. The festival’s official trailer has already crossed 7.5 million views, highlighting the anticipation surrounding the event.

From digital communities to real-world experiences

Founded in 2022, STAN has grown from a home for India’s gaming communities into a broader social ecosystem, with 50 million users and over 60 million monthly interactions. The first STANFEST in Hyderabad drew 15,000 attendees, while its third edition is expected to welcome over 30,000 people, reflecting the growing demand for experiences that bring digital communities together offline.

This evolution comes at a time when India’s live entertainment industry is witnessing significant growth, with the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026 recording 44% growth in the organised live events segment in 2025. An EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow study also found that 78% of surveyed Indian consumers prefer spending on experiences over products, highlighting the growing demand for live entertainment and community participation.

Evolving audience with growing purchasing power

As people across age groups are increasingly prioritizing experiences, entertainment and shared interests, STAN’s audience is expanding towards more mature consumers with greater purchasing power. The platform has recorded 150% growth in its 25–34 age group, while users aged 35 and above account for 30% of its audience, reflecting gaming’s growing appeal across age groups.

This shift is also driving demand for experiences at the intersection of gaming, emerging technology, entertainment and culture, from exploring AI tools and new devices to connecting with creators and communities offline. For STAN, this presents an opportunity to engage a wider, digitally fluent and aspirational audience that is quick to explore, adopt and invest in new products and experiences.

Beyond gaming: A platform for technology, innovation and emerging talent

As STANFEST grows, it is evolving into a meeting ground for gaming, emerging technology and digital culture-where creators, founders and curious audiences discover new ideas, experience what’s next and connect with the people building it.

A key addition to this year’s festival is the Final Boss Arena, where young and independent game developers will showcase their games, many for the first time, to a live audience and connect with venture capitalists and investors across industries to gain visibility and support their growth. The initiative reflects STANFEST’s evolution into a platform that supports the next generation of gaming and technology through emerging game showcases and interactive technology experiences, allowing attendees to explore innovation beyond conventional entertainment.

Why brands are investing in community-led experiences

As audiences evolve, brands are increasingly moving beyond traditional advertising to engage consumers through experiences and communities they actively participate in. STANFEST 2026 will feature Garnier, Noise, Scapia, Google, Sony PlayStation, Gully Labs, Go Zero, ITC, Lighter and others, spanning personal care, technology, travel, gaming, fashion, food and financial services. This diverse participation reflects the growing relevance of gaming and digital communities for mainstream consumer brands.

Beyond sponsorship visibility, STANFEST offers brands opportunities for direct consumer engagement and product discovery, with STAN recording 190% growth in brand collaborations over the last three years. The platform is also expanding into a broader social ecosystem across entertainment, technology and lifestyle through offerings such as Jigri, STAN Shop and Yap Club, connecting diverse communities through social interaction, commerce, rewards and shared experiences.

Parth Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO, STAN, said, “When we started STAN in 2022, our vision was to bring people together through gaming and shared interests. Today, these communities are evolving, with people seeking experiences beyond the digital world. From 15,000 attendees at our first STANFEST to an expected 30,000+ this year, we are seeing this shift firsthand. With initiatives like the Final Boss Arena, we aim to support emerging developers and connect them with the wider technology ecosystem, while bringing brands and communities together. Our vision is to build a social ecosystem where gaming, technology, entertainment and real-world experiences converge.”

STANFEST 2026 will also feature live esports tournaments, creator meet-and-greets, cosplay, retro gaming, entertainment performances and interactive brand experiences, bringing together different aspects of India’s evolving digital culture under one roof.

The third edition will take place on October 31, 2026, at Presidency University, Bengaluru.

About STAN

Founded in 2022, STAN is an Indian social gaming and community engagement platform building an ecosystem around gaming, entertainment, shared interests and digital experiences. With an audience spanning Gen Z and millennials, STAN aims to connect people through digital interactions and real-world experiences.

Website: https://stanfest.getstan.app/

Tickets: https://www.district.in/events/stanfest-2026-bengaluru-oct31-2026-buy-tickets

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