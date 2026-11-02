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Home > Business News > Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme

Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme

Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme

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Last updated: November 2, 2026 10:43:35 IST

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Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (“Blue Cloud” or “the Company”) (BSE: 539607; NSE: BLUECLOUDS), an AI-first technology company, today announced that SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan (“SpaceX International”) has issued a Certificate of Services Rendered and Acceptance for October 2026 for the services delivered by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA, the Company’s US branch (“Blue Cloud USA”) under Statement of Work No. 1 (“SOW No. 1”) to the Master Services Agreement dated 9 July 2026. Blue Cloud USA has raised an invoice of US$10 million against the accepted deliverables.

Key Highlights

You Might Be Interested In
  • Acceptance: SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan has issued a Certificate of Services Rendered and Acceptance (SpaceX-Blue 2026, dated 30 October 2026) for October 2026, under Statement of Work No. 1.
  • Invoicing: SpaceX invoices-2610 dated 30 October 2026 for US$10 million (approximately ₹95 crore), raised against the accepted deliverables.
  • Delivery: the programme is being executed through PT SUHANA TT, a subsidiary of Blue Cloud USA in Indonesia.
  • Programme: Statement of Work No. 1 carries a total contract value of US$150 million (approximately ₹1,425 crore), with delivery under way since 24 August 2026.

Engagement at a Glance

Particulars Details
Client SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan
Service provider Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA, the US branch of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited
Executing entity PT SUHANA TT, Jakarta, Indonesia, a subsidiary of Blue Cloud USA
Programme value US$150 million, exclusive of applicable taxes (approximately ₹1,425 crore)
Sectors AI Infrastructure and Data Centre Solutions (US$100 million), Cybersecurity (US$25 million), Telecommunications (US$25 million)
Delivery commenced 24 August 2026
Acceptance certificate SpaceX-Blue 2026, dated 30 October 2026, for October 2026
October invoicing SpaceX invoices-2610 dated 30 October 2026: US$10 million (approximately ₹95 crore)

The Engagement

SOW No. 1 is issued under the Master Services Agreement between Blue Cloud USA and SpaceX International. It brings together AI infrastructure and data centre solutions (US$100 million), cybersecurity (US$25 million) and telecommunications (US$25 million) in a single programme.

The October certificate records that the services and deliverables for the month were rendered across these workstreams in accordance with the scope of the Statement of Work.

The programme is executed through PT SUHANA TT, a subsidiary of Blue Cloud USA in Jakarta. Blue Cloud USA, the Company’s US branch, is the contracting party for the programme.

Deliverables under SOW No. 1 are invoiced once accepted. For October 2026, the Company has raised an invoice of US$10 million. The revenue schedule under SOW No. 1 provides for not less than US$25 million per quarter, and October forms the first part of the quarter ending 31 December 2026.

Next Steps

Delivery continues across all four workstreams, with acceptance and invoicing following month by month under the Statement of Work. The Company will continue to make disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.

Management Comment

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said: “A signed acceptance from the client is the clearest proof that delivery is meeting the standard the Statement of Work sets. October shows our teams working across AI infrastructure, data centres, cybersecurity and telecom as one programme, and we will bring the same discipline to every month that follows.”

Bhaskar Nallamilli, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Cloud USA, said: “The October acceptance reflects our delivery teams in the United States and Indonesia working as one. Our Indonesian subsidiary has given us a strong local delivery base, and our priority is to keep every month accepted and invoiced on schedule under the Statement of Work.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 2, 2026 10:42 AM IST
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Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme

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Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme
Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme
Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme
Blue Cloud Announces October Service Acceptance by SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan; US$10 Million Invoiced under Existing US$150 Million Programme

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