Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs of Senegal and GCIB for Africa

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607 | NSE: BLUECLOUDS) (“BCSSL”) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs of the Republic of Senegal and the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (“GCIB”). The MoU was signed in Dakar on 6 October 2026 and sets out a framework for cooperation in digital transformation, innovation, digital infrastructure and the development of a national innovation ecosystem in Senegal.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Samba Diouf, Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs of the Republic of Senegal; Dr. Idrissa Doucouré, Executive President of GCIB for Africa; and Dr. Chandrashekar Mudraganam, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

Aligned with Senegal’s New Deal Technologique

The cooperation is designed to align with the New Deal Technologique of the Republic of Senegal and its flagship programmes, including the Senegal Digital Factory, the Data and AI Factory, the AI Scaling Hub and the Startup Ecosystem programme.

The MoU also builds on the existing Memorandum of Understanding between GCIB and BCSSL of April 2026 on a Digital Factory initiative in Senegal.

Areas of cooperation

Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate in the following areas:

• Sharing of experience, knowledge, technical expertise and best practices in digital transformation, e-governance and innovation, and in the development and export of digital products and services.

• Strengthening institutional and human capital capacity through collaborative research, pilot projects, technology transfer, training programmes and digital innovation initiatives.

• Exchange of expertise and non-binding technical inputs on digital transformation, data governance, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, at the request of the Ministry.

• Support for the identification and preliminary structuring of public-private partnership opportunities, innovation clusters, startup development programmes and investment opportunities, in accordance with Senegalese law and procurement procedures.

• Establishment of testbeds, digital sandboxes and experimental environments to design, test, validate and scale innovative digital solutions.

• Joint participation in international events, exhibitions, trade missions and knowledgeexchange activities.

The MoU also aims to develop digital talent, entrepreneurship, knowledge exchange, investment mobilisation and technology transfer in the Republic of Senegal, and to position Senegal as a major hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, digital infrastructure and technology in West Africa and the wider Francophone African region.

Framework and next steps

The MoU is a non-binding, non-exclusive cooperation framework with a term of three years. Any specific project or public-private partnership arising from it will be subject to a separate written agreement, in accordance with the applicable laws of the Republic of Senegal and the procedures of the competent authorities.

The parties may form a joint working committee to prepare annual work plans and monitor progress. The MoU does not create financial obligations for any party.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Chandrashekar Mudraganam, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said:

“We are honoured to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs and GCIB for Africa. Senegal has set a clear and ambitious direction through the New Deal Technologique. BCSSL brings its experience in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, data centres and cybersecurity, and we look forward to working with our partners to build the skills, startups and infrastructure that will support Senegal’s digital future.”

Complementary strengths

GCIB brings experience in strategic project development, international cooperation, investment mobilization and public-private partnership structuring.

BCSSL contributes expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, data centers, cybersecurity, digital platforms and startup acceleration.

About Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607 | NSE: BLUECLOUDS), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is an AI-first technology company incorporated in 1991. The company works across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, data centres, cybersecurity, digital platforms, startup acceleration, emerging technologies and smart solutions.

Website: www.bluecloudsoftech.com

About the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB)

The Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB) is a company limited by guarantee registered in England and Wales, with its registered office in London. GCIB works on strategic project development, international cooperation, investment mobilisation, public-private partnership structuring and financing facilitation across Africa.

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