Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE – CHANDAN), – Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of the leading players in Diagnostic sector having Pan India presence, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY27.

Standalone Key Financial Highlights:

Q2 FY27 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

Total Income: ₹59.36 Cr, up 44.78% YoY and 19.30% QoQ

₹59.36 Cr, up EBITDA: ₹22.12 Cr, up 54.79% YoY and 21.57% QoQ

₹22.12 Cr, up EBITDA Margin: 37.26%, up 241 BPS YoY and 69 BPS QoQ

37.26%, up PAT: ₹18.61 Cr, up 224.19% YoY and 175.45% QoQ

₹18.61 Cr, up PAT Margin: 31.35%, up 1,735 BPS YoY and 1,777 BPS QoQ

31.35%, up EPS: ₹6.44, up 226.90% YoY and 175.21% QoQ

H1 FY27 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

Total Income: ₹109.12 Cr, up 40.56% YoY

₹109.12 Cr, up EBITDA: ₹40.31 Cr, up 66.52% YoY

₹40.31 Cr, up EBITDA Margin: 36.95%, up 576 BPS YoY

36.95%, up PAT: ₹25.37 Cr, up 256.72% YoY

₹25.37 Cr, up PAT Margin: 23.25%, up 1,409 BPS YoY

23.25%, up EPS: ₹8.78, up 122.84% YoY

Note: Chandan Healthcare Limited divested its entire stake in Chandan Pharmacy Limited during Q2 FY27. The Standalone results therefore reflect the Company’s diagnostics business and are the basis for comparison going forward. PAT, PAT margin and EPS for Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27 include a one-time exceptional gain of ₹10.23 Cr (net of tax; ₹12.03 Cr gross) on the sale of the Company’ s investment in equity shares of Chandan Pharmacy Limited. EBITDA and PAT margins are calculated on Total Income. EPS is basic EPS. Comparative figures are as presented in the results filed with the exchange.

For more details, visit the company’s website: https://chandandiagnostic.com/

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, “Q2 FY27 was a strong quarter for us. Consolidated total income grew 48.70% year-on-year and EBITDA grew 63.35%, with EBITDA margin up 331 basis points. For the half year, total income grew 35.69% and EBITDA grew 49.03%. The growth came from our diagnostics business as the franchise network scaled up.

Our franchise network grew from 264 centres at the end of June to 685 centres at the end of September. Franchising lets us widen our reach in a capital-efficient manner, and we continue to work towards 1,000 franchise centres. We also added Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres, Diagnostic Centres and Labs of our own during the quarter.

In August, the Board approved the sale of our entire stake in Chandan Pharmacy Limited, and the transaction was completed during the quarter. Pharmacy was a low-margin business, with over 70% of its revenue coming from B2B supply. The sale lets us put management time and capital behind diagnostics, which earns materially higher margins, and the proceeds will go towards new diagnostic centres. PAT for the quarter includes a one-time gain from the sale, so profit growth should be read with that in mind.

For the rest of FY27, we will keep adding franchise centres towards the 1,000 mark, open owned centres in attractive markets, scale our work with Jeena Sikho hospitals and clinics and grow the B2G business. We will put capital where returns are higher, which means new diagnostic centres, and keep improving utilisation across the network.”

Key H1 FY27 Business Highlights

Divestment of Entire Stake in Chandan Pharmacy Limited Sharpens Focus on Core Diagnostics

Divested the Company’s entire 53.56% stake in Chandan Pharmacy Limited (CPL) to Chandan Hospital Limited , a Chandan Group company, for a consideration of ₹16.77 Cr , based on an independent valuation of CPL at ₹31.31 Cr . CPL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.

to , a Chandan Group company, for a consideration of , based on an independent valuation of CPL at . CPL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. Sharpens focus on diagnostics, which earns materially higher margins than pharmacy. CPL’s EBITDA margin was 5.28% in FY26, against 31.45% for Chandan Healthcare Limited , and over 70% of CPL’s revenue came from low-margin B2B supply.

, and over came from low-margin B2B supply. Proceeds are to be redeployed into new diagnostic centres , moving capital towards higher-EBITDA assets and supporting the next phase of network expansion.

, moving capital towards higher-EBITDA assets and supporting the next phase of network expansion. A diagnostics-led structure gives investors a clearer view of the scale, growth and profitability of the core business.

Franchise Network Scales to 685 Centres, Target 1000 franchises by FY27

Added 410 franchises during the quarter , taking the total franchise network to 685 as on 30 September 2026 .

, taking the total franchise network to . The franchise model widens patient reach without franchise-level capex from Chandan Healthcare, while adding volumes to the Company’s existing laboratories.

Targets 1,000 franchises by FY27-end and about 3,000 over the following two years.

Entry into Ghaziabad Through Acquisition of Ansh Diagnostics Units

Entered Ghaziabad by acquiring two established Ansh Diagnostics & Health Care units in Indirapuram .

by acquiring . The centres offer integrated pathology, CT and MRI services and sit within the established Indirapuram–Vaishali healthcare cluster .

and sit within the established . The acquisition gives the Company a faster route into a new market through existing diagnostic infrastructure.

About Chandan Healthcare Limited

Chandan Healthcare Limited, established in 2003, is one of India’s leading providers of diagnostic services and a key entity of the Chandan Group. The Company delivers a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services through its expanding network across India.

As on September 30, 2026, the Company’s network comprises 685 franchise centres, 25 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres, 19 Diagnostic Centres, 25 Diagnostic Labs and 16 Radiology Labs, strengthening its presence across urban, semi-urban and emerging markets. Its diagnostic portfolio comprises more than 3,000 pathology tests and 500+ radiology tests, including blood tests, X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI and several other specialized diagnostic investigations. The Company’s network includes NABL and NABH accredited pathology laboratories and radiology centres, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality diagnostic services.

Chandan Healthcare operates through a diversified business model comprising B2C (Retail Customers), B2B (Institutional & Corporate Clients) and B2G (Government PPP Contracts), providing a balanced and scalable revenue profile while catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs. The Company was listed on the NSE Emerge platform on February 17, 2025.

During FY26, The Company reported Total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹27.06 Cr, reflecting its continued operational growth and financial strength.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)