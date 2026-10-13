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Home > Business News > Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026

Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026

Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026

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Last updated: October 13, 2026 20:19:13 IST

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Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026

Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to release on 13 November, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: A Hindi heartland love story, Laagi Chhoote Na, written and directed by Anand Kumar Tiwari, is all set to release in cinemas on November 13, 2026. Starring Ashutosh Kumar, Deepra Mishra and Shalu Singh in the lead roles, the film explores love, relationships, family expectations and the emotional complexities that shape people’s lives. Rooted in the cultural landscape and sensibilities of North India, the film aims to bring an authentic and relatable romantic drama to the big screen.

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Shot across various locations in Uttar Pradesh, the film captures the essence of the Hindi heartland, bringing an authentic regional flavour to its storytelling. With its emphasis on emotions, relationships and the social realities surrounding love, Laagi Chhoote Na seeks to connect with audiences who appreciate heartfelt romantic dramas rooted in Indian culture and traditions.

Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026

Music plays an important role in the film’s emotional journey. Featuring the voices of acclaimed singers Richa Sharma, Shahid Mallya and Priyanka Singh, the film promises a soulful musical experience that complements its romantic narrative. Ajay Tiwari has composed the music and written the lyrics, adding to the film’s emotional appeal.

Speaking about the film, director Anand Kumar Tiwari says, “Laagi Chhoote Na is a story that reflects the emotions, culture and values of the Hindi heartland. Love is a universal feeling, but the way people experience it, express it and stand up for it is deeply influenced by their families, traditions and social surroundings. Through this film, we have tried to portray these emotions with honesty and simplicity. Shooting across various locations in Uttar Pradesh has helped us bring authenticity to the story, while the music and the voices of talented singers like Richa Sharma, Shahid Mallya and Priyanka Singh add depth to its emotional journey. I hope audiences connect with the characters, feel the sincerity of the story and carry its emotions with them long after watching the film.”

Under the banner of Anand Motion Pictures, co-produced by Co-Producer Arti Srivastava, the film’s screenplay is written by Anand Kumar Tiwari, while the dialogues have been penned by Anand Kumar Tiwari, Dr. Manoj Prashad and Krishna Bhardwaj.

With its heartland setting, authentic Uttar Pradesh locations, and music-led romantic storytelling, Laagi Chhoote Na is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 13, 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 8:19 PM IST
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Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026

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Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026
Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026
Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026
Director Anand Kumar Tiwari’s Hindi movie ‘Laagi Chhoote Na’ to Release on 13 November, 2026

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