DPS Bharuch Creates History as the District’s First School to Implement The Mind Sync – India’s First Mental Health Education Program

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], July 1: In the current time, where academic stress frequently overpowers the emotional needs of young learners, Delhi Public School, Bharuch has taken a historic step by becoming the first school in the district to implement The Mind Sync- India’s First Mental Health Education Program. This pioneering initiative places emotional intelligence, resilience, and student well-being alongside academic excellence, setting a new benchmark for holistic education in Bharuch.

In today’s rapidly changing world, where academic pressure, digital exposure, and emotional challenges are becoming increasingly common among children, DPS Bharuch has chosen to proactively address student well-being through a structured mental health education curriculum integrated into everyday learning. By adopting this innovative approach, the school is helping students develop essential life skills that extend far beyond the classroom.

Conceptualized by Dr. Shivam Dubey, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, and led by Mr. Manas Dubey, Founder of The Mind Sync, India’s First Mental Health Education Curriculum is built on the belief that emotional skills must be taught with the same importance as academic subjects. Designed for Grades 1–10, the curriculum is a thoughtful blend of neuroscience, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and positive psychology, meticulously validated by leading mental health professionals.

A major milestone in this journey was celebrated on June 18, 2026, during an inspiring Teacher Certification Ceremony held at the school campus, marking the successful completion of an intensive teacher training programme. The event marked the successful completion of an intensive training program, certifying 32 DPS Bharuch teachers as Mental Health Educators.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership team of The Mind Sync, including the Founder Mr Manas Dubey, Senior Program Manager Ms Mayuri Godbole, and Program Coordinator Ms Navya Shivani, alongside renowned psychiatrist Dr. Khyati Mevada.

Addressing the educators, Mr. Manas Dubey highlighted the evolving role of teachers in today’s world. Drawing a powerful analogy from history, he emphasized that while previous generations fought battles on the borders, today’s children are facing a silent battle against stress, anxiety, emotional challenges, and mental health concerns. In this changing landscape, teachers emerge as the first line of support and the true frontline soldiers in today’s mental health epidemic.

Dr. Khyati Mevada echoed this sentiment and encouraged teachers to bring emotional learning alive within classrooms. She emphasized that by fostering emotional awareness and introducing simple coping tools, educators possess the power to create lasting and meaningful change in a child’s life.

During the event, the school’s Principal, Mr. K. Sunil Kumar, was honoured with the ‘Visionary Educator Award’ in recognition of his progressive leadership and his commitment to bringing this transformative initiative to the Bharuch region.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mr. K. Sunil Kumar shared:

“At Delhi Public School Bharuch, we firmly believe that education extends beyond academic achievement to nurture emotionally resilient, self-aware, and responsible individuals. The implementation of The Mind Sync Program reflects our commitment to holistic student development by strengthening emotional well-being, building essential life skills, and empowering students with confidence and purpose. We appreciate The Mind Sync initiative for reinforcing the belief that when young minds are nurtured with care and understanding, they are empowered to realize their fullest potential.”

He added that the personal honor of being named a Visionary Educator only strengthens the school’s resolve to keep innovating for student well-being.

The landmark afternoon concluded on a celebratory note with educators, school leaders, stakeholders, and the Mind Sync team coming together to mark the beginning of a meaningful journey. The shared enthusiasm in the room reflected that this was far more than the completion of a teacher training programme; it marked the foundation of a healthier, more emotionally aware school environment.

By prioritizing emotional intelligence alongside Intelligence Quotient, DPS Bharuch is not only preparing students to excel in examinations but also equipping them with the resilience, confidence, and life skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. As the first school in the district to adopt India’s First Mental Health Education Program, DPS Bharuch is setting an inspiring example for schools across the region to place student well-being at the heart of education.

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