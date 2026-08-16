Miss Universe India Finalists Shreya Bediya Brings Madhya Pradesh into the Spotlight as a Strong Contender for the Crown

New Delhi [India], August 14: India’s biggest beauty pageant, Miss Universe India 2026, is now entering its final phase. The journey, which began in Delhi, moved to Jaipur for the sash ceremony and then to Bengaluru for the swimsuit round. It has now reached Indore, where the finalists are undergoing grooming and training sessions at Unwind Resort. As the competition heads towards the grand finale, the finalists are locked in a fierce battle for the coveted Miss Universe India crown. Among them, National Finalist Shreya Bediya representing Madhya Pradesh, is proudly showcasing the culture, heritage and identity of her home state on one of the country’s biggest pageant platforms. Through her journey she has brought together fashion, purpose, entrepreneurship and social causes, positioning herself as a strong contender for the prestigious Miss Universe India crown.

The closing ceremony of the training camp and grooming sessions in Indore featured a special Bollywood Night, where all the finalists dressed up in Bollywood-inspired looks. Shreya recreated an iconic sari look of Sushmita Sen, India’s first Miss Universe, which received widespread appreciation from the audience. According to pageant and fashion experts, Shreya has consistently showcased a unique blend of her cultural roots and contemporary sensibilities at every stage of the competition, helping her steadily strengthen her position among the leading contenders. Speaking to the media on the occasion Shreya said representing Madhya Pradesh on the Miss Universe India stage is the greatest honour of my life.The fact that this journey is unfolding in my hometown, Indore, makes it even more emotional for me. Every time I step onto the stage, I carry with me the dreams, culture, and spirit of my state.

Where Couture Meets Culture

A fashion enthusiast with an eye for storytelling, Shreya has transformed her wardrobe into a tribute to Madhya Pradesh’s artistic legacy. Drawing inspiration from Bagh Print, the timeless elegance of Maheshwari textiles, and the ancient murals of the Bagh Caves, she has created couture that seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary pageant fashion.

Recognising that Madhya Pradesh has never had a universally recognised traditional attire, she envisioned and conceptualised a contemporary ensemble that captures the essence of the state’s history and craftsmanship, bringing centuries-old art into the spotlight of modern pageantry.

A Global Vision, Rooted in Home

Currently pursuing studies in Fashion and Luxury in Paris, Shreya is building an international understanding of luxury, design and brand creation while preparing for her future as an entrepreneur. She hopes to take India’s rich textile heritage to a global audience by creating ventures that celebrate traditional craftsmanship through a modern, international lens.

Representing Madhya Pradesh Beyond the Stage

Beyond the competition arena, Shreya has transformed her digital platforms into a celebration of Madhya Pradesh. Through engaging content, she highlights the state’s architecture, tourism, art, traditions, culture and achievements, presenting its identity to audiences across the country in a contemporary and aspirational way.

She has also carried the warmth of Indore wherever she goes. As a heartfelt gesture, Shreya presented her fellow Miss Universe India finalists with specially curated Rajwada-inspired souvenirs, sharing the history, hospitality and cultural pride of her hometown with contestants from across India.

Beauty with Purpose

For Shreya, wearing a crown is meaningful only when it creates opportunities to serve.

She proudly supports the Indore Cancer Foundation, Rau, an institution that has dedicated nearly four decades to ensuring that no cancer patient is denied treatment because of financial hardship. Equipped with advanced medical technology and comprehensive cancer care facilities, the foundation provides free, world-class treatment to economically disadvantaged patients while offering compassionate care throughout their journey. Through her platform, Shreya hopes to encourage greater awareness about early cancer detection and inspire collective action towards making quality healthcare accessible for every individual.

She is equally passionate about supporting the education of underprivileged children, believing that education has the power to transform lives, unlock opportunities and build stronger communities.

A Tribute to India’s First Miss Universe

During the Bollywood Night, Shreya recreated an iconic look of Sushmita Sen, India’s first Miss Universe—a tribute to the woman who transformed Indian pageantry and a reminder that the Miss Universe journey has always stood for purpose beyond the crown.

A New Face of Indian Pageantry

For Shreya, the Miss Universe India platform celebrates women who lead with confidence, purpose and authenticity.

As she continues her journey towards the Miss Universe India crown, Shreya hopes to create history by bringing the title to Madhya Pradesh. Poised, articulate and purpose-driven, she represents the evolving face of Indian pageantry—one that proudly celebrates its roots, embraces global aspirations and uses every opportunity to create meaningful impact, inspiring generations of women to lead with confidence, embrace their individuality and create positive meaningful change.

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