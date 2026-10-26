Eight Parul University Researchers Recognised Among the World’s Top 2% Scientists in Stanford-Elsevier Rankings 2026

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 24: Vadodara-based Parul University has been recognized globally for its research, with eight of its researchers featuring in the Stanford-Elsevier Global Scientist Rankings 2026 as among the world’s top 2% scientists. The award highlights the research productivity of the university’s faculty members across a wide range of scientific disciplines, including Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Microbiology, Networking and Telecommunications, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Environmental Sciences, and Medicinal and Biomolecular Chemistry.

The recognized researchers are Dr. Mange Ram Yadav, Senior Professor and Research Advisor, Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr. Madhusudan H Fulekar, Senior Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Faculty of Applied Science, Dr Prince Jain, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Dr Tarun Kumar Upadhyay, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Faculty of Applied Science, Dr. Deep Pooja, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr. Bhupendra G Prajapati, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy, Dr. Maheshkumar Prakash Patil, Associate Professor, Department of Life Science, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, and Mr. Shubhrat Maheshwari, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmacy.

The inclusion of their research shows the breadth of research undertaken across the university, from pharmaceutical sciences to medicinal chemistry, microbiology, biotechnology, environmental science and engineering, and communication technologies. The work of the researchers contributes to the development of knowledge in healthcare, life sciences, sustainable development and technological innovation. Their global and sub-field rankings, h-index and i10-index scores further highlight their scholarly contributions and research impact across these diverse disciplines.

Speaking about the achievements, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President of Parul University, said, “Research excellence is based on continuous inquiry, collaboration and the pursuit of knowledge that can make a meaningful difference. It is a proud moment for the university that eight of our researchers have been recognized in the world’s top 2% of scientists, and it is a reflection of the value we place on nurturing research across various disciplines. We are committed to creating an environment in which our researchers can explore new ideas and contribute to the scientific progress of global significance.”

A felicitation ceremony was organized to honor the eight researchers for their induction in the Stanford-Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list in recognition of their research contributions and impact on the global scientific community. The event celebrated their contributions to pharmaceutical sciences, healthcare, engineering, technology, and other scientific disciplines, and stressed the importance of curiosity, knowledge, and ongoing inquiry in fostering research and new avenues. The university congratulated the researchers on this recognition and valued their continued contributions to the evolving environment of science and innovation.

Parul University continues to nurture a multidisciplinary research environment with its research in pharmaceutical sciences, life sciences, engineering, biotechnology, and environmental studies. The recognition of these eight researchers brings further visibility to the university’s academic and research contributions and reinforces its focus on supporting scientific inquiry across fields with global relevance.