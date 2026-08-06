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Home > Business News > From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

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Last updated: August 6, 2026 14:46:15 IST

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From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: The much-awaited music video “Piya Be Dardi” has been released today and is already receiving an overwhelming response from audiences.

The song features Meghhaa Kaour, the well-known superstar from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, alongside actor Asad Gauri.

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The soulful track has been penned by Bollywood’s renowned lyricist Kumaar, with music composed by Buddhaa. It has been beautifully sung by celebrated Bollywood singer Sheykhar Ravjiani and directed by Bollywood filmmaker Aman Prajapat. Based on the theme of rain, the song was shot amidst the picturesque locations of Jaipur.

Among the highlights of the song is Meghhaa Kaour’s performance, which has been receiving immense appreciation. Her portrayal in the music video has earned praise from Kumaar, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and director Aman Prajapat, all of whom have spoken highly of her dedication and screen presence.

From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

Meghhaa Kaour has been passionate about dance, music, and acting since a very young age. Driven by her dream of making a career in Bollywood, she moved from the Andaman Islands to Mumbai. Known for her hard work and determination, Meghhaa has now had the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kumaar, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and Aman Prajapat. Prior to this as well, she has been a part of several music videos that continue to inspire and motivate her journey.

Watch the song here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSiUighOYj0

Speaking about her journey, Meghhaa Kaour says:

“I am the daughter of the Andaman Islands who has no godfather in Bollywood. But I have worked very hard, and I believe that my hard work and dedication will surely create a mark in Bollywood. Today I feel very proud that I got the opportunity to be part of a song with such a great singer and with Kumaar ji. The song is really beautiful, and I am sure everyone will love it.”

Meghhaa has always credited her mother as the biggest reason behind her success. She says that whatever she has achieved today is because of her mother’s unwavering support and sacrifices. According to Meghhaa, if her mother had not brought her from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Mumbai, she might never have been able to pursue her dream of building a career in Bollywood. Expressing her gratitude, she adds,

“I feel very proud to have such a mother who has always stood by me at every step of my journey.”

With its soulful music, heartfelt lyrics, and beautiful rain-themed visuals, Piya Be Dardi is winning hearts, while the chemistry between Meghhaa Kaour and Asad Gauri makes the song even more special.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

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From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

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From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’
From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’
From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’
From Andaman to Bollywood: Meghhaa Kaour Wins Hearts in ‘Piya Be Dardi’

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