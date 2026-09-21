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Home > Sports > Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances

Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances

Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances

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Published: September 21, 2026 22:29:06 IST

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Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY ONE OF THE SINGAPORE OPEN – A WTA 500 TOURNAMENT COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 10:29 PM IST
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Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances

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Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances

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Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances
Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances
Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances
Fernandez survives Okamura test in Singapore, Chawalinska also advances

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