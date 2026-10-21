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Home > Business News > From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision

From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision

From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision

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Last updated: October 21, 2026 12:37:11 IST

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From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 20: For entrepreneur Ajeet Singh, building a business has never been limited to a single industry. His professional journey reflects a broader entrepreneurial outlook—one shaped by technology, customer experience, digital business opportunities, and investments across sectors.

Singh’s journey began in Rajasthan, where he grew up in a small village in Alwar and studied in government schools before earning a B.Tech in Computer Science. He entered the professional world in 2012 as a software developer, earning ₹5,500 per month. What followed was a gradual transition from employment to entrepreneurship, driven by a willingness to explore new industries and learn through experience.

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His early ventures included a small IT company and an entry into hospitality through Plattos Air Bar in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. These experiences introduced him to different aspects of business building, from technology and operational problem-solving to customer engagement and service delivery.

Today, Singh’s business interests extend across fitness and wellness, digital marketing, and real estate investment. While each sector operates differently, they represent complementary areas of opportunity for an entrepreneur interested in understanding changing consumer behaviour, emerging markets and long-term business value.

His flagship fitness venture, 7 Ocean: The Fitness Club, was launched in 2022 on MG Road. The brand was developed around the idea that fitness should be experienced as part of a broader lifestyle rather than treated as a standalone activity. In 2026, the business expanded with a new club in Sector 61, Gurugram, as part of its ambition to develop a stronger presence across Delhi-NCR.

The evolution of 7 Ocean reflects Singh’s approach to entrepreneurship: identify a market opportunity, understand what customers value, and build a business around the experience being delivered. The brand’s focus on premium fitness, wellness and lifestyle illustrates how he has translated his broader business outlook into a consumer-facing venture.

His interests in digital marketing and real estate investment add further dimensions to his entrepreneurial portfolio. Digital marketing operates at the intersection of visibility, consumer engagement and business growth, while real estate investment represents a different approach to evaluating assets, locations and long-term potential.

Rather than defining success through a single venture, Singh’s trajectory reflects an interest in building across industries, developing new capabilities and exploring opportunities with distinct business models.

His story also offers a perspective on entrepreneurship that begins with professional experience rather than an established business legacy. From a first job in technology to developing a growing fitness and wellness brand, his journey highlights the role of adaptability, calculated risk-taking and continuous learning in shaping an entrepreneurial career.

As 7 Ocean continues to develop its presence in Gurugram, Singh’s larger business journey remains centred on identifying opportunities, building customer-oriented ventures and pursuing growth across multiple sectors.

About Ajeet Singh

Ajeet Singh is an entrepreneur whose business interests span fitness and wellness, digital marketing, and real estate investment. He founded 7 Ocean: The Fitness Club in 2022 and is focused on developing the brand as a premium fitness and wellness destination.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision

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From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision
From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision
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