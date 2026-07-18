Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

New Delhi [India], July 17: The inaugural Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 part of the established Iconic Gold Awards concluded on a spectacular note, celebrating the finest achievements across OTT films, web series, television, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and digital entertainment. Presented by Piyush Jaiiswaal and Meghashrey NGO, the star-studded evening brought together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry to honour exceptional storytelling and outstanding performances.

Here is the Complete winners list of the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026

Prakash Jha

Best Director Web Series

Sankalp

Neeraj Pathak

Best Director (Popular) Web Series

Inspector Avinash 2

Randeep Hooda

Best Actor – Web Series Series

Inspector Avinash 2

Kay Kay Menon

Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) – Web Series

Special Ops 2

Vijay Varma

Best Actor (Popular) Web Series

For Matka King

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

Best Actress – Web Series

Daldal

Jim Sarbh

Best Actor Jury’s Choice Web Series

Made in india — a titan story

Divya Dutta

Best Actress Popular Choice Web Series

Chiraiya

Abhimanyu Singh

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Web Series

Inspector Avinash 2

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Critics’) Web Series Special Ops 2

Samara Tijori

Best Actress in a Negative Role Web Series

Daldal

Best Web Series

Inspector Avinash 2

Best Web Series (Popular)

Matka King

Sanjay Kapoor

Best Supporting Actor – Web Series

Sankalp

Neha Dhupia

Best Supporting Actress – Web Series

The Perfect Family & Single Papa

Kubbra Sait

Best Supporting Actress (Critics’ Choice) Web

Sankalp

Shriya Saran

Trailblazer Performer (Female) – Web Series

Space Chandrayaan

Ravi Kishan

Best Actor (Comedy) – Web Series

Maamla Legal Hai 2

Naila Grrewal

Breakthrough Performance (Female) Web Series

Maamla Legal Hai 2

Maanvi Gagroo

Best Actress (Comedy) Web Series

Four More Shots Please!

Rj Mahvash

Most Impactful Performer (Female)

Web Series

Satrangi: Badle ka Khel

Shantanu Maheshwari

Most Promising Actor (OTT)

for Campus Beats Returns

Siddharth Nigam – Rising Star (OTT)Kaptaan

Munawar Faruqui

Popular Choice Fan Favourite

Most Stylish Icon – Aayush Sharma

Anjini Dhawan

Most Promising Face

Rajat Bedi

Iconic Comeback on OTT

Riddhi Dogra

Most Impactful Performer in a Supporting Role – Kull

Anjumm Shharma

Breakthrough Perfomance in a Negative Male Web

For Kaptaan

Ramandeep Yadav

Best Debut Negative Webseries

Raakh

Anant Joshi

Breakthrough Performance in a Comedy Webseries

Maamla Legal Hai 2

Sunny Hinduja

Breakout Performance Web Series

Vimal Khanna

Shehnaz Gill

Entertainment Sensation

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Breakthrough Performance in a Supporting Role Web Series

Made in India: A Titan Story

Viineet Kumar Siingh

Most Impactful Performer Web Series

Hello Bachhon

OTT Movie

Best Movie

Subedaar

Best Movie Critics Choice

Maa Behen

Best Movie Popular Choice

For System

Best Movie Jury’s Choice

KARTAVYA

Anil Kapoor

Best Actor

Subedaar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Best Actor Jury’s Choice

Costao

Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actor Critic’s Choice

Inspector Zende

Suresh Triveni

Best Director

Maa Behen

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Best Director Critics Choice

System

Jyotika

Best Actress

System

Radhikka Madan

Best Actress Critic’s Choice

Subedaar

Sonakshi Sinha

Best Actress Popular Choice

System

Harman Baweja

Best Screenplay & Story

System

Arun Sukumar

Best story and screenplay

System

Ashutosh Gowariker

Outstanding Performer Male

System

Sanjay Mishra

Powerpack Performance male

For Kartavya

Anmol Ahuja

Best Casting

Maa Behen

Pooja Tolani

Best Dialogues

Maa Behen

Dharna Durga

Best Debut Female

Maa Behen

Mona Singh

Best Actress In a Negative

Subedaar

Ravi Kishan

Best Actor In a Negative Popular

Maa Behen

Faisal Malik

Best Supporting Actor

Subedaar

Priya Bapat

Best Supporting Actress

Costa

Rangarajan Ramabadran

Best Cinematography

System

Vikram Malhotra

Pioneer of Digital Content in India

Arunabh Kumar

Industry Impact

Prerna Arora

Next Gen Promising Producer

Madhubanti Bagchi

Music Trailblazer

Nayab Midha

Trailblazer in Spoken Word Poetry

Stebin Ben

Musical Heartthrob of the Year

Fashion Trailblazer

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Paritosh Tripathi

Best Live Performer In a Comedy

Television Category

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Best TV Actress Popular

For Naagin

Rupali Ganguly

Best TV Actress

For Anupama

Kanika Mann

Best Tv Actress Negative

Naagin

Parth Samthaan

Best Tv Actor

Seher – Hone Ko Hai

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