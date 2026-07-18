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Home > Business News > Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 11:54:13 IST

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Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

New Delhi [India], July 17: The inaugural Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 part of the established Iconic Gold Awards concluded on a spectacular note, celebrating the finest achievements across OTT films, web series, television, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and digital entertainment. Presented by Piyush Jaiiswaal and Meghashrey NGO, the star-studded evening brought together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry to honour exceptional storytelling and outstanding performances.

Here is the Complete winners list of the Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026

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Prakash Jha
Best Director Web Series
Sankalp

Neeraj Pathak
Best Director (Popular) Web Series
Inspector Avinash 2

Randeep Hooda
Best Actor – Web Series Series
Inspector Avinash 2

Kay Kay Menon
Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) – Web Series
Special Ops 2

Vijay Varma
Best Actor (Popular) Web Series
For Matka King

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar
Best Actress – Web Series
Daldal

Jim Sarbh
Best Actor Jury’s Choice Web Series
Made in india — a titan story

Divya Dutta
Best Actress Popular Choice Web Series
Chiraiya

Abhimanyu Singh
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Web Series
Inspector Avinash 2

Tahir Raj Bhasin
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Critics’) Web Series Special Ops 2

Samara Tijori
Best Actress in a Negative Role Web Series
Daldal

Best Web Series
Inspector Avinash 2

Best Web Series (Popular)
Matka King

Sanjay Kapoor
Best Supporting Actor – Web Series
Sankalp

Neha Dhupia
Best Supporting Actress – Web Series
The Perfect Family & Single Papa

Kubbra Sait
Best Supporting Actress (Critics’ Choice) Web
Sankalp

Shriya Saran
Trailblazer Performer (Female) – Web Series
Space Chandrayaan

Ravi Kishan
Best Actor (Comedy) – Web Series
Maamla Legal Hai 2

Naila Grrewal
Breakthrough Performance (Female) Web Series
Maamla Legal Hai 2

Maanvi Gagroo
Best Actress (Comedy) Web Series
Four More Shots Please!

Rj Mahvash
Most Impactful Performer (Female)
Web Series
Satrangi: Badle ka Khel

Shantanu Maheshwari
Most Promising Actor (OTT)
for Campus Beats Returns

Siddharth Nigam – Rising Star (OTT)Kaptaan

Munawar Faruqui
Popular Choice Fan Favourite

Most Stylish Icon – Aayush Sharma

Anjini Dhawan
Most Promising Face

Rajat Bedi
Iconic Comeback on OTT

Riddhi Dogra
Most Impactful Performer in a Supporting Role – Kull

Anjumm Shharma
Breakthrough Perfomance in a Negative Male Web
For Kaptaan

Ramandeep Yadav
Best Debut Negative Webseries
Raakh

Anant Joshi
Breakthrough Performance in a Comedy Webseries
Maamla Legal Hai 2

Sunny Hinduja
Breakout Performance Web Series
Vimal Khanna

Shehnaz Gill
Entertainment Sensation

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi
Breakthrough Performance in a Supporting Role Web Series
Made in India: A Titan Story

Viineet Kumar Siingh
Most Impactful Performer Web Series
Hello Bachhon

OTT Movie

Best Movie
Subedaar

Best Movie Critics Choice
Maa Behen

Best Movie Popular Choice
For System

Best Movie Jury’s Choice
KARTAVYA

Anil Kapoor
Best Actor
Subedaar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Best Actor Jury’s Choice
Costao

Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actor Critic’s Choice
Inspector Zende

Suresh Triveni
Best Director
Maa Behen

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Best Director Critics Choice
System

Jyotika
Best Actress
System

Radhikka Madan
Best Actress Critic’s Choice
Subedaar

Sonakshi Sinha
Best Actress Popular Choice
System

Harman Baweja
Best Screenplay & Story
System

Arun Sukumar
Best story and screenplay
System

Ashutosh Gowariker
Outstanding Performer Male
System

Sanjay Mishra
Powerpack Performance male
For Kartavya

Anmol Ahuja
Best Casting
Maa Behen

Pooja Tolani
Best Dialogues
Maa Behen

Dharna Durga
Best Debut Female
Maa Behen

Mona Singh
Best Actress In a Negative
Subedaar

Ravi Kishan
Best Actor In a Negative Popular
Maa Behen

Faisal Malik
Best Supporting Actor
Subedaar

Priya Bapat
Best Supporting Actress
Costa

Rangarajan Ramabadran
Best Cinematography
System

Vikram Malhotra
Pioneer of Digital Content in India

Arunabh Kumar
Industry Impact

Prerna Arora
Next Gen Promising Producer

Madhubanti Bagchi
Music Trailblazer

Nayab Midha
Trailblazer in Spoken Word Poetry

Stebin Ben
Musical Heartthrob of the Year

Fashion Trailblazer
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Paritosh Tripathi
Best Live Performer In a Comedy

Television Category

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Best TV Actress Popular
For Naagin

Rupali Ganguly
Best TV Actress
For Anupama

Kanika Mann
Best Tv Actress Negative
Naagin

Parth Samthaan
Best Tv Actor
Seher – Hone Ko Hai

For More Details
Official Instagram
https://instagram.com/iconicgoldaward

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 11:54 AM IST
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Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

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Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

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Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured
Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured
Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured
Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

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