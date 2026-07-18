Television Academy revamps Emmy Awards broadcast, cuts Primetime categories to 19

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): The Television Academy has approved a major overhaul of the 78th Emmy Awards telecast, moving five award categories out of the NBC primetime broadcast in an effort to refresh the ceremony and create more space for entertainment segments.

The decision, however, has drawn immediate criticism from the Directors Guild of America (DGA), SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

As per Variety, the Academy’s Board of Governors voted to shift five categories from the September 14 NBC telecast to the Emmy ceremonies scheduled for September 5 and September 6.

The affected categories are Writing for a Variety Series, Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie, Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie, Directing for a Limited Series/Anthology or Movie, and Writing for a Limited Series/Anthology or Movie.

The move reduces the number of awards presented during the live primetime telecast from 26 last year to 19 this year.

Responding to the decision, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA and the WGA issued a joint statement expressing disappointment.

“The Emmys exist to celebrate the best of television and the artists who are central to bringing these stories to life. The decision to eliminate these categories from the prime-time broadcast devalues the contributions of the talented people the Academy is meant to honour. An awards show dedicated to recognising excellence should not reduce recognition for the artists whose work gives it meaning,” the statement read, as per Variety.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said the changes are intended to improve the viewing experience by allowing more room for performances, comedy segments and memorable acceptance speeches.

“We’re really excited to flex more creativity into the show,” Abrego said, adding, “This is not new, but the Academy’s always been committed to delivering an Emmy telecast that celebrates television, and also creating the best possible viewing experience. But it needs time, and that’s where we really want to find time to create an incredible night of entertainment that celebrates all of the Emmy winners.”

Explaining how the five categories were selected, Abrego said the Academy aimed for balance across different creative disciplines.

“There’s no perfect solution because every category obviously represents extraordinary work, but we really wanted just to take an approach to be as balanced and as equitable as possible. So then, what we really did was rather than concentrating on the change in one discipline or one peer group, it’s a small number of categories across the performances, writing and directing,” he said, as quoted by Variety.

He acknowledged that the decision would upset some members and said the Academy plans to engage with the affected guilds.

“There’s going to be some upset folks on this for sure. We want to honour and respect members across all the professions and all the guilds, which we do across all three nights of the Emmys. This decision, though, was made to protect and enhance the future of the telecast and future of the Academy… the decision is really about ensuring that the Emmy Awards remain the premier celebration of television- not only for today’s industry, but for the future. Audiences are evolving and changing, and so must the show,” he said, as quoted by Variety.

The Academy also announced that the ceremonies traditionally known as the “Creative Arts Emmys” will no longer carry that branding. Instead, the events on September 5, September 6 and the September 14 telecast will all be presented simply as the “Emmys”.

Abrego said, “It’s something that I’ve really felt strongly about, every Emmy is incredibly valuable. We’re bringing equity to all that part of it. Emmy night one, night two and night three, they’re all Emmys.”

According to the Television Academy, the changes were made in collaboration with NBC and producer Jesse Collins Entertainment.

In a statement, the Academy said, “The Television Academy is committed to delivering a fresh new take on the Emmys broadcast, with a focus on entertainment that celebrates television shows, artists and moments audiences love while honouring excellent work from the past year. Given the extraordinary breadth of work recognised each year and the limited time available within a three-hour broadcast, a select number of categories will be moving to the Emmy ceremonies taking place the week prior to the telecast. This thoughtful evolution ensures this year’s NBC ceremony and future broadcasts remain deeply engaging and tailored to the television audience.”

The restructuring comes as the Television Academy considers the future of the Emmy telecast beyond this year’s NBC broadcast, with the current network rotation agreement nearing its end.

The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock on September 14 from the Peacock Theatre at LA Live.

Actor and executive producer Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony, while the first two Emmy ceremonies will take place on September 5 and September 6. (ANI)

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