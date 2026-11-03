IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

Written By:
Last updated: November 3, 2026 19:33:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3: The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), under the School of the University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata, came alive with creativity, culture, and youthful enthusiasm on 31st October 2026. The day witnessed a series of events in which students got the opportunity to showcase their talents, drawing a footfall of nearly 1,200 and transforming the campus into a hub of celebration and artistic expression.

The campus celebrations were marked by several key highlights across different segments:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Bienvenue 2026 – The Freshers’ Welcome: Bienvenue 2026, the official Freshers’ Welcome for students of the BBA, BCA, M.Tech, B.Tech, Hotel Management and Law departments, witnessed a huge footfall as the campus celebrated Bijoya and the pre-Diwali festivities with warmth and camaraderie. The Drama, Music and Dance Clubs were the main organisers of the event.

During the event, international students from Nepal performed their national anthem and a traditional dance, beautifully showcasing international harmony and brotherhood.

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

The programme also featured a sports segment, during which winners of various national championships were felicitated on the dais, highlighting the importance of sports and familiarising first-year students with the institute’s rich sporting culture.

  • A Spooky Splash of Colour: Adding to the festivities, the Halloween theme featured a face-painting workshop organised by the Art and Craft Club of the IEM Students’ Gymkhana, with enthusiastic participation from students.
  • Pratikriti – Celebrating Perspectives: Pratikriti, presented by the IEM Photography Club, celebrated photography, perspectives and the many ways we choose to see the world through engaging sub-events, including Chitrankar, Chitragati, Kshanika, Rangolipi and Aloklipi. The events featured exhibitions, competitions, live photography, and long-exposure creations.
  • IEMPACT 2027 – Day 0: The day also marked IEMPACT 2027 Day 0, the official curtain-raiser of the 36th Annual Cultural Fest of IEM Salt Lake, a nostalgic occasion for both current students and alumni.

The Representatives’ Meet and a vibrant flashmob dance performance by nearly 30 students from different departments created excitement and set the stage for the festival ahead.

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

The entire performance was organised by the Dance Club and the Music Club of the institute.

IEM Director and UEM Kolkata Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satyajit Chakrabarti said, “The annual freshers’ welcome of IEM Kolkata, Bienvenue, has a tradition of 36 years. Thousands of students come together to celebrate their talent, creativity, and artistic expression. The freshers’ festival is of the students, by the students, and for the students. It unites the students and creates friendship and camaraderie between them, as well as a special bond between current students, alumni and faculty members.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2026 7:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Polymarket unit gets US industry organization's approval to be futures broker

Prediction markets face US midterms test as election bets soar

Prediction markets face US midterms test as election bets soar

Binance hackers used fake job interview in $6.3 billion attack

Marathon beats quarterly estimates, to sell two refineries to CVR Energy

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Ambani's Jio explores tech-for-equity talks with Comcast and Charter, sources say

Mourinho and Camavinga pay tribute to Tenerife striker De Miguel

UPDATE 3-Setback for Google as EU court adviser warns AI chatbot may breach copyright rules

SK Hynix's New York chip plans hit snag over US restrictions on China, sources say

Djokovic becomes oldest Paris Masters match winner

SK Hynix's New York chip plans hit snag over US restrictions on China, sources say

Binance hackers used fake job interview in $6.3 billion attack

Iraola warns Liverpool must start strong to silence Fenerbahce

UPDATE 3-Marathon profit beats estimates on soaring margins; strikes $4.2 billion refinery deal with CVR

Binance clients pull $4.7 billion after hack as crypto world studies fallout

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare
IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare
IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare
IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

QUICK LINKS