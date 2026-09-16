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Home > Business News > IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

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Last updated: September 16, 2026 11:16:24 IST

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IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

L- R -Dr Sahil Singh, Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani and Mr Nitin Gupta

Malaysia [Malaysia], September 15: The Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-Algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), a Permanent Observer to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Big B Corporation and Angoori Davi International Medical University (ADIMU), Kazakhstan.

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The MoU was signed in Malaysia by Dr. Sahil Singh on behalf of IIMSAM and Mr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani on behalf of Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan.

IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

This partnership establishes a framework for cooperation in the areas of humanitarian action, nutrition, healthcare, medical education, research, capacity building, and sustainable development. It aims to promote knowledge exchange, collaborative programmes, and innovative solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Under the MoU, IIMSAM, Big B Corporation, and ADIMU will explore opportunities for joint humanitarian and nutrition programmes, academic and medical research, educational initiatives, publications, conferences, workshops, capacity-building programmes, public awareness campaigns, and community-focused projects.

IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

The collaboration will seek to leverage the respective expertise and institutional networks of the partners to support initiatives addressing malnutrition, food security, public health, and sustainable community development, while encouraging greater cooperation between international, corporate, and academic stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sahil Singh, Ambassador for Strategic Partnerships and UN SDGs, said: “International partnerships are essential to creating sustainable solutions to the interconnected challenges of nutrition, healthcare and human development. Our collaboration with Big B Corporation and ADIMU provides an opportunity to bring together international cooperation, medical education, research and innovative approaches to address malnutrition and support communities in need.”

IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

Mr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani said: “We are pleased to enter into this partnership with IIMSAM. The collaboration provides an important platform for bringing together institutional, corporate and academic capabilities to develop meaningful initiatives in nutrition, healthcare, education and sustainable development. We look forward to working together to create programmes that deliver measurable and lasting impact.”

The partnership will further support knowledge exchange, academic cooperation, research, awareness initiatives, and the development of SDG-focused programmes, reinforcing IIMSAM’s continued efforts to promote sustainable nutrition systems, humanitarian action, and inclusive development through strategic international partnerships.

The signing of the MoU in Malaysia marks an important milestone in expanding IIMSAM’s international cooperation and strengthening institutional partnerships across regions. The partners have expressed their commitment to working together towards practical initiatives that contribute to Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, and sustainable development.

IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

About IIMSAM

The Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-Algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM) is an intergovernmental organization and Permanent Observer to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). IIMSAM works to promote sustainable nutrition solutions, combat malnutrition, and advance humanitarian development through international cooperation, advocacy, and strategic partnerships aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Media Contact:

IIMSAM India
Website: www.iimsamindia-un.org

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 16, 2026 11:16 AM IST
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IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

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IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives
IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives
IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives
IIMSAM – United Nations ECOSOC Signs MoU with Big B Corporation and ADIMU, Kazakhstan to Advance Nutrition, Healthcare and Sustainable Development Initiatives

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