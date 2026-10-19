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Home > Business News > JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

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Last updated: October 19, 2026 19:41:14 IST

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JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

Spread across 1 lakh sq ft, the facility brings Ayurvedic consultations, Panchakarma, inpatient care and wellness services under one roof

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 19: JOGI Ayurved has inaugurated its multi-speciality Ayurvedic hospital in Surat, bringing a range of treatment, diagnostic and wellness services together at a single facility. Spread across 1 lakh sq ft, JOGI Ayurved Multispeciality Hospital is the largest Ayurveda hospital in Gujarat and will serve patients from Surat and across the region. It will also cater to patients across India and internationally including US, UK & Canada through digital consultation channels.

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The hospital was inaugurated today by Madhavpriyadasji Swami, President of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP), Chharodi, and Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, who also took a tour of the facility.

The facility has 50 inpatient beds and more than 10 speciality OPDs. Its services include Ayurvedic consultations, Panchakarma therapies, inpatient treatment and wellness programmes. Other facilities include physiotherapy, laboratory services, personalised dietary guidance, health coaching, Ayurvedic surgical procedures for select conditions, online consultations and medicine delivery.

The clinical team covers a range of specialities, including digestive health, skin and hair care, cardiology, gynaecology, ENT, neurology, spine care and pain management.

JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

Speaking on the occasion, Nilesh Jogal, Founder of JOGI Ayurved, said, “Since we began in 2005, our aim has been to make Ayurveda accessible to more people in keeping with our philosophy of ‘Authentic Ayurved for Everyone’. The new hospital marks a next chapter in our journey, allowing us to offer more comprehensive care in a larger, purpose-built healthcare facility.”

Dr. Devangi Jogal, an M.D. Gold Medallist, Ayurved 23+ Years of Experience, said, “Every patient has a different health history, lifestyle and set of concerns. Our approach is to understand these individual needs and guide patients accordingly, using Ayurvedic principles alongside services such as physiotherapy, diagnostic tests and personalised dietary guidance. Having these facilities in one place can make it easier for patients to receive care.”

JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

The new hospital expands its offerings with a broader range of Ayurvedic treatment and preventive healthcare services. It also features an interactive exhibition focused on Ayurveda, preventive healthcare and healthy living. Visitors can experience free Prakriti Parikshan, receive a personalised health scorecard through the “How Swasth Are You?” quiz, and learn about daily habits that may help prevent disorders and support the body’s biological clock.

The exhibition includes AI generated educational videos, Pakshastra demonstrations highlighting the connection between food and health, and Aushadh Vitran, offering visitors an opportunity to explore Ayurved beyond treatment and understand how everyday choices can contribute to long term well-being.

JOGI Ayurved Multispeciality Hospital is located near ISKCON Temple in Jahangirpura, Surat.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2026 7:41 PM IST
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JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

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JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat
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JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat
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