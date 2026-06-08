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Home > Business News > Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 14:26:12 IST

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Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

New Delhi [India], June 08: Mumbai-based luxury fashion jewellery brand Joules By Radhika introduces its latest collection of designer necklace sets crafted for modern women who appreciate timeless elegance, artistic craftsmanship, and statement luxury. Known for its globally inspired aesthetics and premium jewellery collections, the brand presents an exquisite range of necklace sets designed for weddings, destination celebrations, festive occasions, cocktail parties, and contemporary fashion styling.

The newly launched collection features an extensive range of designer jewellery, including polki sets, layered necklace sets, bridal jewellery sets, choker sets, temple-inspired necklaces, pearl jewellery, gemstone necklaces, and contemporary statement pieces. Every jewellery necklace set is thoughtfully crafted to combine luxurious detailing with modern glamour, making it ideal for women seeking sophisticated fashion jewellery for special occasions.

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With over 15 years of expertise in jewellery manufacturing and exports, Joules By Radhika has established itself as a trusted luxury jewellery destination for customers across India and international markets including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Dubai. The brand also offers worldwide delivery, allowing jewellery lovers globally to experience premium Indian designer jewellery collections with ease.

Luxury Designer Necklace Sets for Weddings & Destination Celebrations

The collection is specially curated for women looking for statement jewellery for weddings, bridal styling, and destination wedding celebrations. From elegant bridal sets to glamorous layered necklaces and contemporary chokers, the collection complements a wide variety of ethnic and fusion outfits.

Crafted with premium-quality materials, intricate embellishments, pearls, crystals, and vibrant gemstones, the collection showcases artistic craftsmanship inspired by both traditional Indian heritage and modern luxury fashion trends.

The collection includes:

  • Polki necklace sets for bridal and festive styling
  • Layered necklace sets for grand wedding looks
  • Bridal jewellery sets for brides and wedding functions
  • Designer choker sets for contemporary luxury fashion
  • Stone necklace sets with vibrant gemstone detailing
  • Multi-colour jewellery sets for statement occasion wear
  • Temple jewellery inspired by heritage craftsmanship
  • Pearl necklace sets for timeless elegance
  • Pendant necklace sets for modern minimal styling
  • Big statement necklaces for cocktail and party wear

Whether styled with sarees, lehengas, gowns, indo-western outfits, or fusion ensembles, the collection offers versatile jewellery pieces designed to elevate every celebration look.

Elevating Luxury Fashion Jewellery Through Premium Craftsmanship

At Joules By Radhika, every designer necklace set is handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, premium finishing, and fashion-forward aesthetics. The brand combines artistic creativity with superior craftsmanship to create jewellery that reflects exclusivity, elegance, and individuality.

The collection showcases the brand’s expertise in colour stone jewellery, polki craftsmanship, pearl embellishments, and statement bridal styling. Each piece is designed to offer long-lasting beauty while complementing evolving luxury fashion trends.

The brand’s standalone design studio in Mumbai further enhances the luxury shopping experience by offering customers access to curated designer jewellery collections crafted for modern celebrations and destination weddings.

Discover Designer Jewellery Online with Worldwide Delivery

Women looking for premium designer jewellery online can explore Joules By Radhika’s exclusive collection of luxury necklace sets through its online store. From bridal jewellery and layered sets to statement chokers and polki collections, the brand offers jewellery designed for contemporary luxury styling.

The collection caters to women seeking:

  • Designer jewellery for weddings and destination weddings
  • Luxury bridal jewellery sets for brides and bridesmaids
  • Contemporary choker sets for modern ethnic styling
  • Polki sets and layered necklaces for grand celebrations
  • Statement jewellery for festive and cocktail occasions
  • Elegant jewellery gifting options for special moments

With seamless online shopping and worldwide delivery across India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Dubai, and other international locations, Joules By Radhika continues to redefine luxury fashion jewellery for women globally.

About Joules By Radhika

Joules By Radhika is a Mumbai-based luxury fashion jewellery brand with over 15 years of expertise in jewellery manufacturing and exports. Renowned for its artistic craftsmanship and premium-quality designs, the brand offers an extensive range of designer jewellery including polki sets, bridal jewellery, chokers, layered necklaces, pearls, gemstones, and statement occasion wear. Combining timeless artistry with contemporary luxury aesthetics, Joules By Radhika creates jewellery that celebrates elegance, individuality, and modern glamour.

Shop the Collection

Explore the exclusive collection of luxury necklace sets online at:

View All Necklace Sets

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 2:26 PM IST
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Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

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Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

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Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women
Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women
Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women
Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

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