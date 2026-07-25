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Home > World > U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

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Published: July 25, 2026 04:15:05 IST

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U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 4:15 AM IST
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U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

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U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

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U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING
U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING
U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING
U.S. APPEALS COURT WON'T ALLOW TRUMP TO IMPOSE $100,000 FEE ON NEW H-1B VISAS -COURT FILING

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