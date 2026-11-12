Kingsley Gate adds Biiprashish Roy and Vinay Kumar to deepen firm’s senior bench in India

Kingsley Gate, a leading global AI-native executive search and human capital advisory firm, today announced the appointments of Biiprashish Roy as Senior Partner in Mumbai and Vinay Kumar as Partner in Bengaluru. The appointments strengthen the firm’s presence and scale in India, extending its AI-native capabilities across a key growth market.

Biiprashish and Vinay bring complementary strengths. Biiprashish, whose career spans more than three decades in executive search, leadership advisory and business leadership, has spearheaded leadership and board-level assignments across industrial, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer sectors. He is an ICF-certified leadership coach with a background in assessing succession readiness and executive effectiveness. Vinay has spent more than 20 years focused on technology leadership, advising Indian and multinational organisations, including Global Capability Centres, on senior appointments across engineering, product, data and AI, cloud and cybersecurity.

Along with Senior Partner Firoze Patel, a 20-year executive search veteran and former Managing Partner of India and Singapore at DHR Global, Kingsley Gate’s senior India team employs roughly seven decades of combined experience and the depth to compete for the market’s most significant leadership mandates, utilising the industry’s first native end to end AI hiring platform to support their search operations.

“Our clients in India are building leadership on two fronts: Indian companies preparing for their next phase of growth, and global organisations, many through their Global Capability Centres, expanding their leadership presence in the country,” said Andrew Holmes, CEO of Kingsley Gate. “Biiprashish and Vinay give us real depth across both, from board-level and CEO search in established sectors to the technology leadership that is driving transformation. Alongside Firoze, they form a senior team that can lead complex mandates in India and deliver them with the reach of a unified global firm.”

“We founded Kingsley Gate on the belief that the best executive search combines the judgement of experienced consultants with the intelligence that purpose-built artificial intelligence makes possible,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Kingsley Gate. “Biiprashish and Vinay both chose to join because they share that conviction. Biiprashish’s coaching background sharpens how we evaluate leadership potential, not just how we find it, and Vinay brings deep relationships across India’s technology leadership market. They are exactly the kind of partners IGNYTE was built to empower.”

Both Biiprashish and Vinay cited the firm’s approach to technology as a factor in joining. Kingsley Gate’s consultants are supported by IGNYTE, the AI-native hiring intelligence platform, which was built by our recruiters globally and draws on decades of the firm’s executive search experience.

“The IGNYTE platform is truly transformative, and my conversations with Umesh were instrumental in shaping my decision,” said Roy. “The Kingsley Gate team, in India and around the world, is close-knit, energetic, and deeply passionate about building the firm. That culture was a major factor in my choice to join.”

“Kingsley Gate’s vision of AI-native search strongly resonated with me, given my longstanding interest in using technology and data to fundamentally improve the executive search landscape,” said Kumar. “After more than two decades in the industry, I see a significant opportunity to evolve how leadership talent is identified, assessed and engaged, combining the judgement and relationships at the heart of executive search with the scale, intelligence and precision that technology can enable. The opportunity to be part of Kingsley Gate at this stage of its evolution, and to contribute to building this next generation of executive search, was a key reason for my decision to join the firm.”

About Biiprashish Roy

Biiprashish Roy is a Senior Partner at Kingsley Gate, based in Mumbai, with more than three decades of experience in executive search, leadership advisory and business leadership.

He began his career in sales and business development with Johnson & Johnson, Glaxo, Modi Xerox and RPG Ricoh before moving into executive search. Since then, he has led leadership and board-level assignments across Engineering, Chemicals, Telecommunications, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics, Consumer Products, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences, helping organisations build future-ready leadership teams. At Kingsley Gate, his work spans Industrial, Technology, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Consumer Markets, and Board and CEO search.

An ICF-certified Leadership Coach, Fulfilment Coach and NLP Practitioner, Biiprashish brings a coach’s lens to assessing leadership potential, succession readiness and executive effectiveness. He has also served as an instructor for leadership and personal development programmes with The Art of Living Foundation.

Biiprashish holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Calcutta and an MBA in Marketing from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune.

About Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar is a Partner at Kingsley Gate, based in Bengaluru. He has more than 20 years of executive search experience, specialising in leadership hiring across the technology sector.

Vinay advises Indian and multinational organisations across Technology Services, Product Engineering, SaaS, Global Capability Centres and emerging technology businesses. His work focuses on senior leadership appointments spanning Technology, Engineering, Product, Digital, Data & AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Sales and Transformation. He has built deep expertise in the Indian technology leadership market, with extensive relationships across established technology companies, global enterprises, GCCs and high-growth businesses.

Before joining Kingsley Gate, Vinay spent several years in practice and business leadership roles and led the Technology Practice at ABC Consultants. His experience spans executive search, client advisory, market intelligence, talent mapping and practice development, working closely with CEOs, CHROs and business leaders on leadership requirements linked to growth, transformation and capability building. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles with RGF Professional Recruitment, First Meridian Business Services and Adecco.

About Kingsley Gate

Kingsley Gate is a global, AI-native executive search firm that pairs experienced consultants with proprietary hiring intelligence. Founded in 2015 to bring a more modern approach to a profession that had long relied on the same playbook, the firm puts senior consultants at the center of every engagement. Each consultant brings deep sector and functional knowledge and stays accountable for the search from the first conversation to the final appointment. They are supported by IGNYTE, Kingsley Gate’s proprietary hiring intelligence platform, which draws on the firm’s data and decades of search experience to speed up market mapping and research. That gives consultants more time for the judgment that defines a great appointment: understanding how a leader thinks, decides, and performs once in the seat.

Operating as one unified global firm, Kingsley Gate serves more than 2,000 clients across 50+ countries. The firm partners with Global 2000 organizations, private equity–backed companies, and high-growth VC firms to deliver leaders who perform, adapt, and endure in their roles.

Kingsley Gate has further strengthened its sector and regional expertise through the acquisitions of The Omerta Group and Seeliger y Conde. The Omerta Group, which joined the firm in 2022, builds on Kingsley Gate’s established financial services capability and deepens its global work across investment banking, asset management, private markets, hedge funds, and digital assets. Seeliger y Conde, acquired in 2023, enhances the firm’s board and leadership advisory capabilities while extending its presence across Spain and the wider Ibero-American market.

Kingsley Gate is backed by private equity firm Crescent Cove Advisors. For more information, please visit https://www.kingsleygate.com/, www.omerta-group.com, and www.syc.es.

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