“I had realisation, I was problem”: Robert Downey Jr. on embracing villain Victor Von Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. has opened up about his approach to playing Marvel’s iconic villain Victor Von Doom in the upcoming film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, revealing how he embraced the shift from portraying one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved superheroes, Iron Man, to becoming a threat to the Avengers, according to People.

In an interview, Downey, 61, spoke about the moment he realised that he was now playing the antagonist rather than standing alongside the superheroes, describing the experience as an enjoyable change.

“Remember Michael Douglas at the end of ‘Falling Down’? He goes, ‘I’m the bad guy?’ I had that realisation a couple of days into shooting. Because all the heroes are over there, and I’m the problem. And then I leaned in, and it was just this glorious time,” Downey said, as per the outlet.

The film marks Downey’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his character Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, died during the climactic battle in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The Oscar-winning actor surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 when Downey announced that he would return to the franchise, this time as Victor Von Doom, a character traditionally associated with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics.

Offering a glimpse into the scale of Doom’s villainy, Downey said he expected the character to be far more destructive than audiences might anticipate.

“I like a bit of scorched earth. Whatever you think he may be entertaining, I would ten times it, and you’ll probably be closer to the ballpark,” he said.

The upcoming film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will bring together several generations of Marvel characters, including members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises.

The Russo brothers, who previously directed the last two Avengers films, have also spoken about Downey’s preparation for the character. During an interaction with People at San Diego Comic-Con in July, the filmmakers revealed that the actor came up with Victor Von Doom’s distinctive accent himself, according to People.

Anthony Russo recalled how Downey surprised the filmmakers with the voice while they were discussing different aspects of the character.

“That was something that Robert surprised us with one day. You know, we were talking about all the details of the character, the voice, of course, is a key part of it, especially in the mask,” Anthony said.

“So, one day I think it was in the trailer, we were just sort of talking about some ideas and he broke out into the voice. And we knew at that moment, that was it,” he added.

The film will also feature Sir Ian McKellen, returning as Magneto, with the actor having hinted at the destruction of New Jersey in the upcoming story.

Alongside Downey and McKellen, the cast includes actors from Marvel’s 2025 releases ‘The Fantastic Four’ and ‘Thunderbolts’, as well as franchise veterans Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Simu Liu, according to People.

The late Patrick Stewart will also reprise his role as Charles Xavier in what will be his final film appearance. Other returning X-Men actors include Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer and James Marsden.

Channing Tatum will also return as Gambit, a character he portrayed in 2024’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, years after his planned standalone film was scrapped.

As of November 12, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been officially credited as writers who contributed material to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, fuelling speculation about the possibility of their characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, appearing in the film, according to People.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)

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